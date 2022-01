Odell Beckham Jr. certainly looked effective Sunday in the NFC Divisional round, begging the question of whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have used him. The Los Angeles Rams picked Beckham up in November after Beckham’s release from the Cleveland Browns. The addition paid off Sunday, as Beckham caught six passes for 69 yards in the first three quarters against the Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO