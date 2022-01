Auburn has been the best team in the college basketball throughout the 2021-22 season, but the Tigers sure didn’t play like it on Tuesday night. Taking on Missouri in its first game since becoming the No. 1 ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll, Auburn struggled against Mizzou – escaping with a sloppy 55-54 win on the road in Columbia. The Tigers and Missouri were tied 31-31 at halftime, but Auburn was ultimately able to score one more point than their opponent in the second half to record the tight victory.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO