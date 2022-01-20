ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn adds 5 from transfer portal for spring semester

By Jeffrey Lee about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Auburn added five players to its spring...

Former TCU offensive lineman announces Big 12 transfer

Former TCU offensive lineman Tyler Guyton announced Tuesday night via social media that he will transfer to Oklahoma. The former three-star recruit is a 6-foot-6 Texas native who attended the same high school as fellow TCU transfer portal player Ochaun Mathis. Stay up to date on the latest news with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bruce Pearl reveals lesson after Auburn's tight win at Missouri

Auburn has been the best team in the college basketball throughout the 2021-22 season, but the Tigers sure didn’t play like it on Tuesday night. Taking on Missouri in its first game since becoming the No. 1 ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll, Auburn struggled against Mizzou – escaping with a sloppy 55-54 win on the road in Columbia. The Tigers and Missouri were tied 31-31 at halftime, but Auburn was ultimately able to score one more point than their opponent in the second half to record the tight victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
Report: Oklahoma State set to hire SEC defensive coordinator

Oklahoma State has reportedly hired Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason to fill the void left by former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was hired by Ohio State this offseason, according to a The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Mason’s name first emerged as a possibility for Mike Gundy’s staff on Jan....
NFL
Arkansas adds All-American Bowl kicker Blake Ford

Arkansas has picked up a PWO commitment from Arlington (Texas) Lamar kicker Blake Ford, who participated in the All-American Bowl earlier this month. “First and foremost I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me,” Ford said on social media. “Secondly I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all their unconditional love and support throughout the years. Next I would like to thank Jaden Oberkram for not only being my coach but also mentoring me into the young man I am today. I would also like to thanks Chris Sailer for all the opportunities he has provided for me over the years. Lastly I would like to thank Coach Pittman and Coach Fountain for giving me the opportunity to be a razorback. With that being said, I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Arkansas.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stories that will dominate recruiting leading up to Signing Day

We’re one week away from National Signing Day. While more than 85% of the nation’s top recruits already have signed or committed, there still are some high-profile players who haven’t decided and key recruiting battles that need to be won. Here are the top storylines heading into National Signing Day on Feb. 2.
FOOTBALL
WATCH: Georgia players celebrate upset win over Alabama

Over the past recent years, whenever you hear Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs are playing, you think of the instant classics on the football field. Watching head coaches Nick Saban and Kirby Smart battle it out has been the SEC’s staple matchup for a few seasons. However, Tuesday saw...
ATHENS, GA
Georgia upsets Alabama on hardwood, picks up first SEC win of season

Georgia entered Tuesday night’s game versus Alabama with an eight game losing streak that dated back to December 22nd. The Bulldogs had lost to East Tennessee State, Gardner-Webb, and almost half of the SEC. Despite all of the outside noise surrounding the team with some calling them the worst Power Five team in the country, Tom Crean’s team took care of business against the Crimson Tide, defeating them 82-76 at Stegeman Coliseum.
ATHENS, GA
College Sports
Sports
Washington Huskies All-American LB announces plan for future

The Washington Huskies received some major news on Tuesday night as the program shifts its vision forward under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound Washington outside linebacker, and third-team All-American in 2020, tweeted on Tuesday he will be returning to the Huskies’ for the 2022 campaign after spending a few weeks getting to know the new coaching staff.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Nate Oats criticizes team following loss to Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered an 82-76 road loss against Georgia, drawing negative attention across the world of college basketball. After watching his team loss against the SEC’s last-place team, head coach Nate Oats had some choice words for his Alabama team’s effort level. “The biggest problem is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nebraska continues 2023 push with offer to 4-star Zalance Heard

Nebraska has extended nearly 80 scholarship offers in the last two weeks to 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects. That list was extended by one new player on Wednesday. On3 Consensus four-star two-way lineman Zalance Heard reported he had picked up an offer from the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-5 ½, 295-pounder from...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alabama suffers brutal loss to SEC rival

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team entered the season with lofty expectations. While there’s still plenty of time to right the ship, Nate Oats and company must turn it around quickly. Tuesday’s loss to a SEC rival that had loss 8-straight games and entered the matchup as a significant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Adam Anderson reportedly moving on from Georgia Football

Adam Anderson has decided to move on from College Football and prepare for the NFL Draft. According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, the now former Georgia outside linebacker is no longer trying to return to the team in Athens amidst legal controversy stemming from his felony rape charge in November. He played four seasons for the Bulldogs totaling 68 tackles including a career-high 32 in 2021 with 5.5. coming for loss.
NFL
NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Notre Dame

NC State basketball is seeking to build off arguably its best performance of the season after it rolled to a 77-63 home win over Virginia Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh. This week it will play a pair of road games, starting Wednesday evening at Notre Dame in South...
RALEIGH, NC
Gators look for quick turnaround at No. 18 Tennessee

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is set to play its second road game in three days when it takes on No. 18 Tennessee on Wednesday night. UF will likely be short-handed yet again without forwards Colin Castleton (shoulder) and CJ Felder (non-COVID illness). In 2021, Florida and Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
