Auburn adds 5 from transfer portal for spring semester

Arkansas has picked up a PWO commitment from Arlington (Texas) Lamar kicker Blake Ford, who participated in the All-American Bowl earlier this month. “First and foremost I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me,” Ford said on social media. “Secondly I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all their unconditional love and support throughout the years. Next I would like to thank Jaden Oberkram for not only being my coach but also mentoring me into the young man I am today. I would also like to thanks Chris Sailer for all the opportunities he has provided for me over the years. Lastly I would like to thank Coach Pittman and Coach Fountain for giving me the opportunity to be a razorback. With that being said, I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Arkansas.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO