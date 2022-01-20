Ukrainian officials say Biden just gave 'green light' for Putin to invade

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed an estimated 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, with the United States and its European allies scrambling to deter an invasion and respond to the Kremlin’s demands. Although Russia has denied it’s planning to attack the former Soviet state, Putin has issued several...
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent critic of President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday that he is seeing "encouraging" signs from the administration about its approach to deterring further Russian aggression towards Ukraine. McConnell said Biden now appears to be adopting the right...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that President Biden’s response to Russia could embolden "dictators" around the world, including China. Gingrich said the world is watching whether Biden "flinches" against Vladimir Putin. BIDEN CLARIFIES UKRAINE COMMENT THAT CAUSED UPROAR: RUSSIAN TROOPS CROSSING BORDER WOULD...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses. Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated […]
MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia would face massive economic consequences if it launched any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine but denies planning to attack its neighbour. It is seeking sweeping...
Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
The U.S. is operating surveillance flights over Ukraine to track the Russian build-up of troops at its borders as Joe Biden considers keeping special forces in the Eastern European country in the event of a full-scale invasion. Since late December, the Air Force has been regularly flying RC-135 Rivet Joint...
With more than 100,000 Russian military forces on the borders of Ukraine, poised to launch an invasion at a moment’s notice, Europe is on the verge of a conflict, the scale of which has not been seen since World War II. President Joe Biden has been clear that he does not intend to deploy the United States military to defend Ukraine.
(Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden’s “minor incursion” comment was not a green light to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Not at all,” Stoltenberg told CNN in an interview when asked if Biden’s remarks gave a...
Boris Johnson today warned it would be a 'disaster for the world' if Russia invades Ukraine as the nation's president slapped down Joe Biden for 'green-lighting' an attack with his 'minor incursion' gaffe. The UK Prime Minister said 'any kind of incursion, on any scale' would be 'a disaster not...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine and warned President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does. Biden, speaking at a news...
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United States has largely settled on the options for sanctions against Russia should it invade Ukraine and will be prepared to impose them as soon as any tanks roll, senior Biden administration officials said on Wednesday. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told...
