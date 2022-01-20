ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

OKCPS Says COVID Mitigation Strategies Help To Buffer Omicron Surge

By Augusta McDonnell
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistricts are heading back to in-person learning this week after briefly closing their doors after the holiday COVID surge. OKCPS administrators said that this COVID surge is different than others. Millions of federal dollars have been spent on a wide variety of mitigation measures at OKCPS. “We can call...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

OKCPS to remain in virtual learning setting amid omicron spread

Oklahoma City Public Schools officials announced that the district will remain in the virtual learning setting for Tuesday amid the spread of the omicron variant.>> Related: Oklahoma school districts shifting to virtual learning, closing amid omicron spreadSuperintendent Sean McDaniel said in a letter to families that staying with remote learning Tuesday will allow district leaders to assess the latest data and determine if they have enough staff to adequately sustain a safe and meaningful in-person learning environment.”We continue to believe that being in the schoolhouse is the best place for kids, and we currently plan to bring all or some of our students back to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 19,” McDaniel wrote. “However, all OKCPS staff and families are encouraged to maintain your contingency plans for virtual learning to continue further into the week if that is not possible.”>> Click here to see more school closingsStudents will continue the same asynchronous learning schedule they have been using this week. The letter says school staff will continue to be available to support students during this time.Oklahoma City Public Schools shifted to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday amid the spread of omicron. Several other school districts in the state also moved to virtual learning or closed for part of the week.>> COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variantAll Oklahoma City Public Schools sites and offices are closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pitt News

Pitt doubles down on mitigation efforts, vaccines as Omicron surges

Despite other mitigation measures, University officials said COVID-19 vaccines, including a booster dose, are the key component of campus safety plans amid the pandemic. “Getting vaccinated and boosted is the number one thing people can do to protect themselves and others,” a University spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
951thebull.com

Recent COVID Surge Triggers Health Mitigation Plan at Charles City High School

The recent COVID surge is impacting Charles City High School and has triggered implementation of the districts’ Health Mitigation Plan. A post on the district website says, “This week, Charles City High School reached a 7% absence rate for three consecutive days. To help keep schools open and protect the health of our school community, we are initiating the health mitigation plan approved in September 2021. This is a temporary period during which face coverings will be required at Charles City High School. As per our commitment to families, we will use face coverings as a targeted tool only where and when it is necessary.”
CHARLES CITY, IA
haverfordclerk.com

Spring 2022: New COVID Policies Aim to Mitigate Omicron, but Draw Criticism

With classes mere days away, recent emails from administrators have revealed how Haverford will be operating in light of the record-breaking nationwide surge in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant and lax regulations during the holiday season. These emails clarify that the “new normal” of Fall 2021 is a thing of the past, at least for a few weeks, as the campus braces for a surge.
HAVERFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
KTRE

State says COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Omicron surge

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services said new cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing and COVID-19 has never spread this fast in the state. In a Facebook post, DSHS shared some graphics of the latest situation in regards to COVID-19 in the state. They said the seven-day...
TEXAS STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Lead on COVID-19 Testing as Omicron Surges

Since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities have played a key role in providing testing and other health resources—not just on campuses but in their local communities. With cases spiking as the start of the third pandemic year approaches, many colleges are leveraging their resources and brainpower in innovative new ways to increase their support of local communities struggling to survive an ever-evolving disease.
COLLEGES
WKRG News 5

Alabama nursing homes continue mitigation efforts during Omicron surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Long-term care facilities continue to keep their guards up when battling COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Friday 161 deaths related to COVID-19 with nearly half being those 75 and older. The Alabama Nursing Home Association shared with CBS 42 that they are continuing to keep their COVID mitigation […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Health And Safety#Esser#Osdh
News On 6

COVID Cases Dip In The State As Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Trials Begin

OU Health’s Chief COVID officer Dr. Dale Bratzler feels "cautiously optimistic" after seeing two days of lower COVID case numbers in Oklahoma. He said testing numbers are down, staffing numbers are back up within OU Health and their hospitalization numbers are also slightly down. Dr. Bratzler said typically Monday and Tuesday have been the days we see lower case counts, so it's crucial to watch the numbers as the week progresses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Student attendance down at Maryland public schools while enrollment numbers fall due to the pandemic

Student attendance has dropped at Maryland’s public schools this year as system leaders continue to grapple with enrollment losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland’s Board of Education on Tuesday reviewed enrollment and attendance trends for the 2021-22 academic year. Education officials estimate 28,000 students have left the state’s public schools since the beginning of the pandemic, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News On 6

OKCPS Increases COVID Stipend For Guest Teachers

Oklahoma City Public Schools has increased the COVID stipend for guest teachers from $40 a day to $70. The COVID stipend is on top of the standard daily rate. Bachelor’s Degree $65 + COVID Stipend of $70 = $135. High School Diploma $55 + COVID Stipend of $70 =...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KDVR.com

Is Colorado seeing the end of the COVID-19 omicron surge?

Health leaders are cautiously optimistic with what they're seeing in terms of COVID cases and hospitalizations, but it's too early to tell if this trend will stick. Michael Konopasek is learning what impacts the free masks and at-home tests will have.
COLORADO STATE
kmvt

Medical experts ask lawmakers to help mitigate COVID-19 spread

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Medical experts in Idaho are asking lawmakers for help when it comes to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and alleviating un-needed stress on hospital systems. A COVID-19 presentation was observed by members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday. Medical experts told the...
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

OSU health experts say omicron could help turn COVID pandemic into endemic

A silver lining for the latest COVID variant could help transition the virus from the current pandemic to an endemic disease, according to experts at Oregon State University. The group held a forum Thursday and said as the omicron variant spreads, it’s inevitable that we reach a point where the virus is always circulating in the community like strains of the flu or the common cold.
OREGON STATE
News On 6

Cherokee Nation Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

The Cherokee Nation has administered 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. The tribe is also testing students regularly and testing government employees twice a week. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said frequent testing has caught a number of asymptomatic cases. He said the extra steps has helped keep those people from unknowingly...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy