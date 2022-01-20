ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Exclusive: Chesapeake Energy nears $2.4 billion deal to buy Chief Oil & Gas -sources

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chesapeake Energy Corp is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas for around $2.4 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A deal for Chief Oil & Gas, founded and controlled by Texan ‘wildcatter’ Trevor...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
TRAFFIC
news9.com

Chesapeake Energy Shifts Focus Back To Natural Gas

A year after emerging from bankruptcy, Oklahoma energy giant Chesapeake said it is simplifying its business model by getting back to focusing on natural gas. Chesapeake said it is buying Chief Oil and Gas, which operates in the country's biggest shale gas patch in Pennsylvania, for $2.6 billion. Chesapeake is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Appleton, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Industry
pacbiztimes.com

Energy Vault SPAC deal nearing completion

Westlake Village-based Energy Vault will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the coming weeks, if its merger with a special purpose acquisition company gets final approval at the SPAC’s shareholder meeting on Feb. 10. Energy Vault, which uses a gravity-based system to store energy generated by...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Mcclendon
Person
Tom Ward
The Conversation U.S.

Offshore wind farms could help capture carbon from air and store it long-term, saving money – a geophysicist explains how

Off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, developers are preparing to build the United States’ first federally approved utility-scale offshore wind farms – 74 turbines in all that could power 470,000 homes. More than a dozen other offshore wind projects are awaiting approval along the Eastern Seaboard. By 2030, the Biden administration’s goal is to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy flowing, enough to power more than 10 million homes. Replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy like wind power is essential to holding off the worsening effects of climate change. But that transition isn’t happening fast enough to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Montanan

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Natural Gas#Oil Wells#Chief Oil Gas#Reuters#Chesapeake Energy Corp#Texan#Wildcatter#Vine Energy#Alta Resources
offshore-technology.com

Vår Energi oil and gas joint venture set for public listing

The decision, from ownership partners Eni and HitecVision, has been under discussion for months and comes in a prime investor landscape. An initial public offering (IPO) is to be launched for Vår Energi, an oil and gas joint venture between Italian energy group Eni and Norwegian private equity firm Point Resources Holding, a HitecVision portfolio company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy suppliers are desperate to persuade their own customers to buy less electricity and gas

Large companies are not known for trying to persuade customers to buy less – but that’s what is happening in Britain thanks to soaring energy prices that are threatening a cost-of-living crisis for millions of households.Energy suppliers that have survived a brutal few months of unprecedented wholesale price are being forced to sell gas and electricity at a loss thanks to the government’s price cap. Selling less energy therefore benefits the bottom line.Unusually, it is currently in everyone’s interests to cut energy usage as much as possible: the supplier, the customer, the government and, of course, the planet. Because suppliers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

America’s Winningest Fracker Said To Be Near $2.4 Billion Shale Gas Sale

If the rumors are true and Dallas billionaire Trevor Rees-Jones is set to sell his Chief Oil & Gas for $2.4 billion to Chesapeake Energy — it would be the single biggest payday for the most successful shale fracker of the Great American oil and gas boom. In 2016 Forbes put Rees-Jones on the cover, highlighting what was then his seven deals in seven years for $7 billion. Forbes estimates that Rees-Jones, 70, has a net worth of $4.5 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
naturalgasworld.com

Chesapeake pursues $2.4bn acquisition of Chief: press

It would be the second acquisition for Chesapeake since emerging from bankruptcy protection. Chesapeake Energy, not quite a year removed from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, is near a deal to acquire Chief Oil & Gas for $2.4bn, Reuters reported January 19. Citing “people familiar with the matter”, Reuters said the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Vista Oil & Gas to buy stakes in two Argentine blocks in $140M deal

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST -0.5%) agrees to acquire 50% operating stakes in two concessions from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) subsidiary Wintershall Dea for $140M, seeking to accelerate development of the Vaca Muerta shale in Argentina. The deal will add 25,231 net acres to Vista's holdings near the Bajada del Palo Este...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynews.us

Feds: $4.7 billion campaign to clean up oil and gas wells

OIL & GAS: Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, now the Biden administration’s infrastructure head, announces a $4.7 billion federal campaign to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. (The Advocate) ALSO:. • A West Virginia environmental protection official tells state lawmakers the agency needs money to hire eight...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy