Ukrainian officials say Biden just gave 'green light' for Putin to invade

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian officials tell CNN's Matthew Chance that...

MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Spanish PM warns Russia of massive sanctions if it invades Ukraine

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia would face massive economic consequences if it launched any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine but denies planning to attack its neighbour. It is seeking sweeping...
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
Daily Mail

US spy planes are trying to found out if Putin has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Ukraine border: Green Berets could stay to help Ukraine forces if Russia invades, official reveals

The U.S. is operating surveillance flights over Ukraine to track the Russian build-up of troops at its borders as Joe Biden considers keeping special forces in the Eastern European country in the event of a full-scale invasion. Since late December, the Air Force has been regularly flying RC-135 Rivet Joint...
Europe
White House
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent

Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to sure up their defenses.Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.Several rounds of high stakes diplomacy have failed to yield any breakthroughs, and this week tensions escalated further. NATO said it was bolstering...
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson warns it would be a 'disaster for the world' if Russia invades Ukraine as nation's president slaps down Biden for 'green-lighting' an attack with 'minor incursion' gaffe

Boris Johnson today warned it would be a 'disaster for the world' if Russia invades Ukraine as the nation's president slapped down Joe Biden for 'green-lighting' an attack with his 'minor incursion' gaffe. The UK Prime Minister said 'any kind of incursion, on any scale' would be 'a disaster not...
Imperial Valley Press Online

Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine, warns Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Russia will invade Ukraine and warned President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does. Biden, speaking at a news...
Harvard Health

Is Putin going to invade Ukraine?

Concerns over Russia’s intentions in Ukraine mounted after talks in Geneva between Russia and the U.S.-led NATO security alliance ended last week without success. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops and moved heavy weapons along its border with Ukraine in recent weeks and has begun positioning forces along the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Pentagon accused Moscow of deploying armed saboteurs into Eastern Ukraine to start violence as a pretext for moving its troops into the country, a tactic Russia used in 2014 during its invasion and occupation of the Crimean Peninsula. The Russians said they would withdraw if NATO agreed to a series of security measures, including permanently banning Ukraine from the Western military alliance, a proposal that has been flatly refused. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ’84 will meet with Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, Friday in an attempt to find a resolution to the standoff.
AOL Corp

'We want peace': Blinken to meet Russian, Ukrainian officials, U.S. says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat will seek to defuse a crisis with Moscow over Ukraine when he meets the Russian foreign minister in Geneva this week following visits with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv and European officials in Berlin. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel amid concerns...
