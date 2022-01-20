Troy Aikman rips Cowboys’ usage of CeeDee Lamb vs. 49ers: ‘The game is not that difficult’

Troy Aikman talks with the media at the photo shoot for Children’s Cancer Fund Annual Gala at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. File photo

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended in disappointment after falling to the San Francisco 49ers at home in the wild-card round of the postseason.

In a year riddled with questions surrounding the Dallas offense, the Cowboys still managed (most of the time) to put points on the board at AT&T Stadium — scoring at least 33 points in six of eight home games — until they didn’t in a 23-17 loss on Sunday.

While some were concerned by the lack of touches for Tony Pollard or questioned the team’s discipline when it came to pre-snap penalties, a prominent figure in Cowboys history criticized the team’s inability to get the ball in the hands of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“Last week in the game against San Francisco, I think — and it happened in [Eagles-Buccaneers] and I commented on it if you watch the game — was that CeeDee Lamb, what did he have? One catch in the game?” said Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman while joining The Musers on “The Ticket” KTCK (96.7 FM/1310 AM) for his weekly interview on Wednesday.

“San Francisco rushed four guys for the most part. They blitzed occasionally, but they’re a four-man rush football team. But a lot of times when you say that, then you think, ‘Oh, well, they’re playing coverage.’ Well, they mixed in some coverage, but there was a lot of single coverage on CeeDee Lamb.

“And I would tell you, as I said in our game last week at halftime when they couldn’t get the ball to DeVonta Smith, when the Eagles couldn’t — if it was back when I was playing, and I hate going back to that point because nobody cares, but what I see around the league, it’s not just Dallas, it was in Philadelphia. I’ve seen it with a lot of teams that a lot of these offenses, they want to scheme things. The coordinators — it’s all about scheme rather than this corner is playing soft, he’s scared to death, just run the route tree. Just run a comeback. Run a dig route. Run a curl. Run anything. And you’re going to complete the pass whenever you want.”

Lamb finished Sunday’s loss with one catch for 21 yards on five targets. He also picked up 5 yards on a single rushing attempt. Lamb finished the season with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and 6 touchdowns.

“[Michael] Irvin would have had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way that they played CeeDee Lamb in that game. So, I just don’t quite understand that,” Aikman said.

“It’s interesting. I was at [John] Madden’s memorial service yesterday in Oakland, and Peyton Manning was there, and we got to talking about the game, and I was having this conversation with him, and he agreed that more and more you just see that teams — the game is not that difficult.

“If I’ve got a great player at wide receiver and a corner is playing him single coverage, throw him the ball. He’s going to win most of the time and that’s what they do in Green Bay with Davante Adams.

“But for some reason a lot of other teams, including Dallas in that game on Sunday — and I’m sure that the coaches go back and look at that and say, ‘Man, why didn’t we do that?’ They tried a couple times, hit the one catch he had. And then they had another one where the DB played it pretty well. But for the most part they just didn’t take advantage of some of the looks that I think they had and they could have.”