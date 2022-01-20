ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let This Brian Cox Quote Be Your Guide

By Olivia Truffaut-Wong
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview, Succession star Brian Cox said he was “too old, too tired, and too talented,” and, collectively the Internet has banded together to say, “same.”. Cox dropped this nugget of truth while speaking with Deadline about his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. The book apparently...

www.thecut.com

TMZ.com

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp 'So Overblown, So Overrated'

Brian Cox seems just like his character Logan Roy -- in that the guy speaks his mind, even if it's at the expense of Johnny Depp, whom he considers ... eh, not that great. The "Succession" star let his thoughts about Depp (and others) fly in his new memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," an excerpt of which GQ obtained and published Friday. In the text, he takes aim at Depp for what he considers ... sub-par acting chops.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jeff Daniels, Brian Cox, Anna Wintour + More!

SCIENTISTS NAME SPIDER-KILLING WORM AFTER JEFF DANIELS: have named a spider-killing worm after Arachnophobia star Jeff Daniels. The tarantobelus jeffdanielsi, a tarantula-killing worm recently discovered by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, now bares the name of the star of the 1990 horror comedy. Parasitologist Adler Dilman wrote in Science Daily, “His character in the film is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are.”
SFGate

Book World: 'Succession' star Brian Cox spares no one -- including himself -- in his new memoir

- - - When thinking about Brian Cox, it's hard not to call up the two-word Anglo-Saxon phrase he so punctually spouts on HBO's "Succession." (The second word is "off.") Hard, too, not to hear that phrase rumbling beneath the lines of Cox's piquant, digressive memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," which tracks his journey from embattled working-class lad in Dundee, Scotland, to, at age 75, improbable pop-culture icon -- and which forfeits none of the spiky candor that got him there.
Johnny Depp
Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.
Collider

Brian Cox Reveals the Reasons He Turned Down 'Game of Thrones' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Brian Cox, the veteran actor currently portraying Roy family patriarch Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, has enjoyed a particularly prosperous Hollywood career. With that kind of talent and influence comes countless oppotunities. In his recent memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Cox revealed, always with a dark and sharp sense of humor, many previously unknown things about his past, both personal and professional. One of those tidbits is the revelation that he was offered roles in both Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean.
MovieMaker

The First Hannibal: Brian Cox Cut His Teeth Playing Cinema’s Most Fascinating Serial Killer

Brian Cox was the first to bring Hannibal Lecter to the screen — years before Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for Silence of the Lambs, decades before Mads Mikkelsen earned a passionate cult following for his TV portrayal, and 32 years before Cox began captivating audiences as Succession patriarch Logan Roy. Cox’s Hannibal Lecter (he was called Lecktor then, for reasons we’ll let Cox explain) was quietly masterful in 1986’s Manhunter, directed by Michael Mann.
tspr.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch; 'Succession' actor Brian Cox

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Benedict Cumberbatch digs into toxic masculinity in...
Variety

Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected ‘Pirates’ With ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp

Brian Cox already has one hit HBO drama series under his belt with “Succession,” but he could’ve had an even bigger one had he accepted an offer to star in “Game of Thrones.” As revealed in his new memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (via Esquire), Cox turned down the role of King Robert Baratheon on the first season of the HBO fantasy series. Fellow U.K. actor Mark Addy was cast in the role. “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger was — and the answer is,...
NME

Brian Cox turned down role of Robert Baratheon in ‘Game Of Thrones’

Succession star Brian Cox has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to play Robert Baratheon in Game Of Thrones. In an excerpt from his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, shared by GQ, Cox said he wasn’t familiar with the books, and turned the gig down for financial reasons.
HuffingtonPost

Brian Cox Reveals His Biggest Stage Mishaps And Things Get Bloody

Brian Cox has plum gigs on the HBO hit “Succession” and as a pitchman for McDonald’s. But he’s known tough times in live theater, where there are no do-overs. (Watch the video below.) Asked on “The Late Show” Tuesday about moments that went awry, Cox recalled...
The Independent

Brian Cox explains why he rejected Game of Thrones role

Brian Cox has admitted he decided against starring in the fantasy epic Game of Thrones because “the money was not all that great”.In his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Cox wrote about being offered the role of a king called Robert Baratheon.In an excerpt published in GQ, the actor details how he was presented with the opportunity along with “every other bugger”.Cox, 75, said he doesn’t know a huge amount about the show and hasn’t researched how big the part was since he turned it down.“Game of Thrones went on to be a huge success and...
voiceofalexandria.com

Brian Cox recalls missing out on Harry Potter role

Brian Cox could have played Mad-Eye Moody in the 'Harry Potter' franchise. The 75-year-old actor has addressed speculation he was in line for a role in the magical movie series, and he joked there was a "burning cross" keeping him out of the cast. Writing in his memoir 'Putting the...
WFMJ.com

Live With Kelly and Ryan: Brian Cox

Brian Cox reveals he did NOT want to know the storyline of the wildly popular show “Succession” ahead of time. Watch "Live With Kelly and Ryan" weekdays at 9 a.m. on 21 WFMJ.
bpr.org

'Wait Wait' for Jan. 22, 2022: With Not My Job guest Brian Cox

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brian Cox and panelists Paula Poundstone, Mo Rocca and Cristela Alonzo. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Presents from the President; The...
womanaroundtown.com

Brian Cox in Conversation with Jessica Shaw: Putting the Rabbit in the Hat

Under the aegis of the 92Y. Mostly recently in a long career of acting, Brian Cox has inhabited the role of ruthless mogul and patriarch Logan Roy on the television series Succession. His third book after Salem to Moscow: An Actors Odyssey and The Lear Diaries, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat is a memoir. Its title derives from a 1970 production of Christopher Marlow’s Tamburlaine starring Albert Finney. There were issues with the play’s “endless rhetoric.” Finally, an exasperated Finney proclaimed, “It’s so simple, just get the rabbit out of the hat!” whereupon another actor responded, “Yes, but how do we get the rabbit into the hat?”
CBS News

Brian Cox on playing Logan Roy in "Succession"

Actor Brian Cox plays the billionaire father of one of the most dysfunctional families on television. You might be surprised to hear how he compares himself to his character on the HBO show "Succession." Jeff Glor spoke with him about that and his autobiography.
