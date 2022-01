Francis Ngannou accepted he wasn’t much comfortable with his standing game in the fight against Ciryl Gane. Ngannou and Gane were successful in giving the fans a great heavyweight title to remember for a long time. Both fighters showed immense fighting spirit and gave their best to win a precious championship belt. Before the fight, Gane seemed to have an advantage in the striking department as he is very technical and moves like a middleweight fighter. On the other hand, Ngannou in his last fights was only dependent on his brute force while punching.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO