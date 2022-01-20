Gamified NFT Platforms

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article'G2 Esports' recently announced the 'Samurai Army,' a new community-focused NFT platform made in collaboration with 'Metaplex,' a Solana-based NFT hub. Samurai Army is intended to be a social club for owners...

hypebeast.com

Gap Is Launching Its First Gamified NFT Experience

Is launching its first NFT collaboration on Thursday with a limited-edition, gamified digital experience built on the Tezos blockchain. For its release, the fashion retailer connected with Brandon Sines, the artist behind the NYC-based Frank Ape project, to create digital art featuring Gap’s iconic hoodies. Beginning at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, Gap’s digital collectibles will be tiered on four levels — Common, Rare, Epic and One-of-a-Kind — with Common being the first release. Each NFT from this initial drop will be priced at 2 tez (XTZ), or about $8.30 USD.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon Kitty Gaming Products

The Razer x Hello Kitty & Friends Collection has been unveiled as a charming, pink-hued lineup of products for avid gamers to incorporate into their roster of gear. The collection includes several existing products from the brand that have been given a pinkish update such as the Iskur X gaming chair along with the Kraken BT headset, the Deathadder Essential and the Goliathus gaming mat. All of the products are emblazoned with the Hello Kitty character herself and/or the rest of the Sanrio friends characters.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

CELENFT Launches Celebrity-Focused NFT Platform

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs have taken the international market by storm. According to recent data released by market tracker DappRadar, the sales volume of NFTs surged to $10.7 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2021. This is a market to take a serious notice of!. NFTs gained substantial interest from...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Artrade: The Most Accessible NFT Platform on the Market

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Artrade is the first NFT Marketplace mobile app for the Solana blockchain. The conception of this application started with the realization that the digital asset market is too complex for the average user with little or no knowledge in the crypto and blockchain sector. Thus, Artrade proposes to democratize the access and purchase of NFTs via a simple and intuitive platform. The latest developments around Artrade are very positive: with a committed and growing community of artists and an ICO in progress, Artrade is on its way to becoming a leading player in the NFT market.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Gamified Exercise Applications

'Studio' is an online fitness platform where iOS users can download the Studio app to access curated running regiments. The application offers playlists, podcasts, and audio-based classes from exercise coaches to encourage individuals to achieve fitness goals equal to what they would get in the gym. While the application is intended for use on a treadmill because of the ability to adjust speed and intensity on the fly, it can also be used when running outside, this just requires more effort from the runner.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Digital-First Designer Platforms

Launching soon, The Frntal is a platform that's on a mission to support the future of fashion and empower designers with its direct-to-consumer marketplace, blockchain technology and an online press room. The digital platform was created to "equip designers with the tools they need today" and propel the success of businesses in an accessible way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
beincrypto.com

GemUni Disrupts Crypto Gaming With Decentralized NFT Gaming Platform for P2E

GemUni, a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play-to-Earn, has announced that its upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO). It will be conducted on three launchpads GameFi, Red Kite, and KrystalGO on January 19th. Sponsored. GemUni is building a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for everyone around the world to engage in Fun,...
VIDEO GAMES
Light Stalking

Twitter Bringing NFT-Backed Profile Pictures to Twitter Blue Subscription Platform

It looks like the ever-controversial NFT is coming to Twitter, specifically Twitter Blue check-marked subscribers, the company announced. In a pilot program rolling out to users in Australia and Canada, Twitter Blue, during which the company hopes to “gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive” and on and on.
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Large Gaming Company Acquisitions

The largest news to come out of the gaming industry as of late is that Microsoft purchased Activision-Blizzard. Microsoft, and specifically its Xbox Gaming division, is continuing its trend of purchasing large game developers, such as 'Mojang,' the studio behind 'Minecraft,' and 'Bethesda,' the studio behind 'Skyrim.' Activision-Blizzard, though, is one of the largest game publishers in the world, as the joint studio is responsible for titles such as 'Call of Duty' and 'World of Warcraft.'
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Accessible First-Time Skateboards

JAKKS Pacific, an American toy and consumer products manufacturer, has expanded its line of ReDo Skateboards, delivering a variety of new decks with vibrant, updated graphics. Of course, the new decks maintain the line's commitment to producing carefully crafted boards that provide superior balance and trick capability. The new additions...
BICYCLES
beincrypto.com

Mintify: A New Platform Full of Wild Promises to Solve NFT Problems

Mintify: Worried about NFT creators with thousands of fake followers? And do you find it hard to keep track of your NFTs? Are you asleep when NFT drops happen on the other side of the world? A new platform is making wild promises about solving all these problems. Delivery might be another story yet. BeInCrypto speaks to the founder, Evan Varsamis.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Stratis Launches First Feeless NFT Platform – Stratisphere

Stratis, a decentralized layer one blockchain platform, is elated to announce the launch of the first feeless NFT platform, Stratisphere. According to the announcement, the NFT platform went live on January 18, giving users and enterprises a platform to launch or trade their NFTs. The Stratisphere is the first feeless NFT platform allowing users to engage in NFT activities on reliable and accessible blockchains such as Stratis. Being feeless will allow numerous players, including Red Ego, a British indie development company, and over 20 other projects, to engage in the growing NFT market. These projects will no longer have to incur additional charges associated with the current NFT platforms, such as a 2.5% fee by OpenSea and a 2% fee by LooksRare.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Bespoke Eyewear Brands

Rose & Co., a specialty eyewear brand founded by designer David Rose, has launched with its first six frames, each of which leverages materials from three eyewear capitals of the world: Germany, Italy, and Japan. According to the company, the new eyewear label is focused on delivering progressive yet timeless styles that are equally built to withstand the test of time.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Space Station Puzzles

The Paladone Star Wars Death Star Maze Game is a sci-fi-inspired brainteaser for avid fans to incorporate into their gaming collection when seeking out a way to enjoy a simple yet stimulating pastime at home. The puzzle features a half-dome construction that mimics the aesthetic of the namesake space station...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Mysterious Metaverse Headsets

Fans anticipate Meta's next VR headset as rumors of Project Cambria circulate. The launch of Meta's Oculus Quest 2, which was recently updated to the QuestV37, sparked speculations of another upcoming VR headset for the Metaverse. It has been confirmed that Meta -- formerly Facebook -- is working on a...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Universe-Expanding Sci-Fi Games

'Respawn Entertainment,' the developers most famous for the hit battle royale 'Apex Legends,' has announced a new partnership with LucasFilm where the studio will be tasked with creating three Star Wars games. These three games will be in three different genres, while one game will be made in collaboration with another studio.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

6 best VR headsets for immersive virtual reality gaming

Virtual reality is on course to replace actual reality. Or at least that’s what the dead-eyed avatar of Mark Zuckerberg would have you believe, as he hovers around lifeless digital conference rooms like some dreadful, office-bound ghoul.But even if the thought of the living inside Zuckerberg’s so-called “metaverse” leaves you feeling cold, the world of VR headsets goes way beyond the corporate realm of virtual Zoom meetings with distant colleagues. A cyclical trend in tech, the most recent iteration of virtual reality earned its foothold in the videogames industry with the soft-launch of the Oculus rift headset in 2012. A...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Revamped '60s-Era Timepieces

Japanese luxury watchmaker Seiko has officially reintroduced its legendary 1965 King Seiko collection -- a line of sleek timepieces that at the time highlighted the brand's premium craftsmanship, helping to make Seiko a reputable name worldwide. Titled the King Seiko Series, the revamped version of the old-school collection comes with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Paper-Inspired Drawing Tablets

The Xencelabs Pen Tablet is a digital design peripheral for creatives and avid artists alike that will provide them with a way to enjoy an immersive experience when working on a range of different projects. The tablet will enable users to draw, sketch and position images accordingly without the need to use a traditional mouse for a more organic feel. The textured finish on the surface of the device means it will mimic the feeling of a pen and paper with the stylus to make it great for a wide range of artistic styles.
TECHNOLOGY

