1. Glenn (15-0) The Falcons, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, cleaned up in the Bi-Country Tournament, beating Culver, 64-46, New Prairie, 70-20 and Triton, 52-35 to extend their undefeated start to the season. In the win against the Trojans, Silas Kaser lead Glenn with 15 points, while Noah Dreibelbeis chipped in 13 and Joe Delinski added 11. Tuesday's home Northern Indiana Conference game against Marian may be one of the biggest games in school history, as the Falcons can put a stranglehold on the league standings.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO