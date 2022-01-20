ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno police doing everything it can to keep city safe despite staffing issues due to COVID

By Karen Alvarez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFmLx_0dqOdLT000

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In Fresno, COVID-19 cases have led to staffing shortages at the Fresno Police Department, but public safety isn’t a concern.

Lieutenant Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department says they had 143 members out because of COVID, but because several of them have returned back to work, the number of officers out is down to 118.

With those officers still on leave due to COVID-related health issues, the Fresno Police Department is doing all it can to keep the streets safe.

The department is already facing a staffing crisis, officers are currently working huge amounts of overtime to keep the entire city covered, and with COVID impacting personnel, things aren’t getting any easier.

“We already have a significant call load, we have a very large city, we have a lot of calls for service and when we’re impacted this way because of COVID, it puts a lot of strain on those who are healthy,” says Lt. Dooley.

The department says their doing the best with the officers they have available.

“In some cases, we’re having to order back officers that have days off, and we look for those who volunteer first, rather than mandatory ordering backs on some officers,” says Lt. Dooley.

When it comes to calls for service, Lt. Dooley says emergency, crimes in progress, or serious crimes will not be impacted.

“We’re adjusting, we’re making things work and this will blow over at some point,” says Lt. Dooley.

In terms of morale within the police department, Lieutenant Dooley says stress is high, but officers are committed to serving the public as best they can.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations up 270% since Christmas in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno County is recording its highest ever COVID-19 test positivity rate as the Omicron variant continues to spread. As the cases surge, COVID-related hospitalizations skyrocketing. “We are getting tested,” said Cindy Hernandez as she and her children waited in their minivan at the UCSF Fresno COVID-19 Equity Project testing site. “Our […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Investigators looking for man who they say fell into water while fishing in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are looking for a man they say disappeared while fishing near the California Aqueduct Sunday. Deputies are searching for Amado Miranda. Miranda is 39 years old, and is described as 5’5″, 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Additionally, investigators say he has scarring on his left arm and […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dooley
YourCentralValley.com

Triple-homicide leads to more arrests in Tulare County’s Operation Trailblazer

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Authorities are revealing more information on a national drug and firearm conspiracy that’s tied to a Tulare County triple homicide.  The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they’re calling the investigation Operation Trailblazer. Operation Trailblazer goes back to a triple homicide that left three teens dead in 2020 outside Golden West […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Porterville man found dead in canal, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing last week was found dead in a canal on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say 27-year-old Jose Manuel Pancho Castro was reported missing after he was last seen by family members on Friday, January 14. The following day, Castro’s vehicle was found […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stress
YourCentralValley.com

Over half of California restaurants forced to cut hours due to Omicron variant, survey shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The rapid rise in the number of Omicron variant COVID-19 cases has made an impact on the restaurant industry, prompting an increase in the number of restaurant closures, reduced hours for the days they were open, as well as reduced seating, according to a survey created by the California Restaurant Association. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourCentralValley.com

8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) California Highway Patrol officials say eight people were hurt following a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 41. It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 41 just before Herndon Avenue. The crash shut down several lanes of traffic and caused vehicles to back up to Shaw Avenue. CHP officials say […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Gavin Newsom extends supplemental paid COVID-19 sick leave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he and other California leaders have reached a deal to extend COVID-19 paid sick leave for employees through Sept. 30. This will be finalized through budget action. “California’s ability to take early budget action will protect workers and provide real relief to businesses reeling from this […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy