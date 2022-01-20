‘Nobody cared’: Daughter searching for mother’s remains in NYC after improper burial

NEW YORK (NBC) – Dawn Morales knew her mother wanted to be cremated so she came to a funeral home in Brooklyn thinking she could trust them. However, she has no ashes and can’t locate her mother’s body.

Morales gets emotional thinking about her mother, 78-year-old Nancy Dereyayla died at home in August following a battle with cancer.

“They told me it would take three months. People told me that that was suspicious and that was a very long time,” Morales said.

Morales says R G Ortiz Funeral Home in Williamsburg told her it would take three months to cremate her mom. The days dragged on when Morales finally learned her mother was buried at Potters Field, amass gravesite on Hart Island where the city sends unclaimed bodies.

“My mother had a family who loved her and who wanted to do the right thing and she was put in a place where nobody cared,” Morales said.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the body had to be picked up by Sept. 10. No one claimed it and it stayed at the M.E.’s office until Oct. 13 when it was sent for city burial.

Three days later, R G Ortiz Funeral Home called to claim it.

“She suffered with cancer and now placed there. It’s a total disrespect,” Morales said.

At the funeral home, not many answers, but a worker named Mariam said they will get the body back.

Not good enough for Morales who filed a lawsuit Wednesday morning – more than four months after her mother died she still has not been able to properly mourn.

“For my mother to be set free finally from being locked up in her home and then to be sick from cancer and to be buried in that horrible place,” Morales said.

