Ukrainian officials say Biden just gave 'green light' for Putin to invade

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’
In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
Biden thinks Putin will invade Ukraine. Here's why the West is so worried.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed an estimated 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, with the United States and its European allies scrambling to deter an invasion and respond to the Kremlin’s demands. Although Russia has denied it’s planning to attack the former Soviet state, Putin has issued several...
Ukraine news – live: Putin warned of ‘enormous consequences’ as Biden says Russian invasion would change world
Joe Biden has said there would be “enormous consequences” globally if Russia invaded Ukraine.An estimated 100,000 or so Russian troops are amassed on the Ukraine border. Mr Biden said if Vladimir Putin were to order them to move in “it would be the largest invasion since World War II, it would change the world.”He added: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade ... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Sources told the Independent that the United States was preparing economic sanctions aiming to “maximise...
Russia Just Laid the Trap to Start Ukraine War
Separatists in the Donbas region say Kyiv has built up military hardware as President Joe Biden seeks to present a united front against Russia.
Top U.S. Senate Republican says Biden 'moving in the right direction' on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent critic of President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday that he is seeing "encouraging" signs from the administration about its approach to deterring further Russian aggression towards Ukraine. McConnell said Biden now appears to be adopting the right...
Vladimir Putin Finds Ally in Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Amid Ukraine Tensions
The Ukrainian government says Russia has spread "a large amount of misinformation, manipulation and fakes" to sow panic among Ukrainians and foreigners.
Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine
US makes preparations to avoid European gas crisis if flow from Russia is cut, while talks aimed at defusing tensions continue
Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?
Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
Gingrich: Dictators will see ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ if Biden flinches against Putin
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that President Biden’s response to Russia could embolden "dictators" around the world, including China. Gingrich said the world is watching whether Biden "flinches" against Vladimir Putin. BIDEN CLARIFIES UKRAINE COMMENT THAT CAUSED UPROAR: RUSSIAN TROOPS CROSSING BORDER WOULD...
Rising costs of Ukraine gamble could force Russia’s hand
Analysis: Putin can still turn back but it looks less likely as economic and political consequences mount
Why would Russia invade Ukraine?
With more than 106,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Nato...
U.S. Readiness to Deploy Troops Is 'Clear Signal' to Putin as Ukraine Tensions Rise: DOD
The U.S. has placed 8,500 troops on "heightened alert" ready to be deployed in case of approval of sending personnel to Eastern Europe.
Russia could invade Ukraine, but Putin might be afraid of the backlash, says ex-U.S. ambassador
The notion that Russia may escalate the situation in Ukraine is "reasonable," said John Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. "My personal view is that's a possibility, but I think [Putin] is afraid of the response," he told CNBC's "Street Signs...
What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades
The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
Johnson warns of painful and violent Ukraine ‘lightning war’
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “painful, violent and bloody business”, Boris Johnson has warned as he said a “lightning war” was possible but not inevitable. The prime minister said it would be “disastrous” if Vladimir Putin directed thousands of soldiers to cross into Ukraine seeking to take further parts of the country after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off
KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
US spy planes are trying to found out if Putin has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Ukraine border: Green Berets could stay to help Ukraine forces if Russia invades, official reveals
The U.S. is operating surveillance flights over Ukraine to track the Russian build-up of troops at its borders as Joe Biden considers keeping special forces in the Eastern European country in the event of a full-scale invasion. Since late December, the Air Force has been regularly flying RC-135 Rivet Joint...
Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades
Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
Republican Figures Urge Biden Not to Deploy Troops in Ukraine-Russia Dispute
Republicans such as Paul Gosar have suggested Joe Biden should concentrate on the southern border crisis rather than tensions in Europe.
Baltic States Warn Russia of 'Severe' Ukraine Cost as Joe Biden Mulls Troops
Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian officials told Newsweek of their concern over Russia massing its troops and its planned military exercises Belarus.
