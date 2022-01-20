ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian officials say Biden just gave 'green light' for Putin to invade

Ukrainian officials tell CNN's Matthew Chance that they are "shocked" and "stunned" at President Biden's remarks during a White House press conference about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

