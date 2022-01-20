ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson fights back against calls for his resignation

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Shep Smith reports that more conservative members of...

www.cnbc.com

The Independent

Tory MP clashes with local newspaper after refusing to write column about partygate

A Conservative MP has got into an angry spat with her local newspaper after she refused to write about the partgate scandal engulfing Downing Street.Julie Marson declined a request by Bishop’s Stortford Independent to cover the controversy in her regular column, later saying she would not be “dictated to”.The paper ran an editorial in place of her column explaining why the MP for Hertford and Stortford’s submitted piece on train services and hare coursing had not been published, with extracts of an email from her office.Ms Marson accused editor Paul Winspear of “mansplaining”, adding on Twitter: “Women didn’t get...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Claims PM held birthday party in lockdown, as No 10 admits to ‘brief’ gathering

A birthday event was thrown for Boris Johnson in No 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has admitted, further straining the prime minister’s bid to cling to power ahead of the publication of an inquiry into claims of rule-breaking parties.Up to 30 people attended the gathering in the Cabinet Room just after 2pm on 19 June 2020, where the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson presented him with a cake, ITV News reported, also alleging that family friends were hosted later that evening in the PM’s official residence.No 10 conceded that staff had “gathered briefly in the Cabinet...
U.K.
The Independent

Transparency of Gray report questioned amid claims staff kept back evidence

Downing Street has suggested it may be up to Boris Johnson to decide what is published from Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal amid concerns staff were keeping back key evidence because it would be seen by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings said further evidence of parties held across Whitehall, including in No 10, during coronavirus restrictions was being suppressed by staff “because they know the PM will see everything SG (Sue Gray) collects”.Downing Street suggested it could be up to Mr Johnson how much of the senior official’s report is made public.Ms Gray has...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Boris Johnson faces calls for resignation over new pandemic party claims

LONDON — Boris Johnson is facing opposition calls for his resignation, as his office confirmed officials are talking to U.K. police over an alleged drinks party at his Downing Street office while pandemic curbs were in place in 2020. The British premier’s hopes of a reset after a turbulent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Facing Calls To Resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign from his political opposition and allies. It comes after reports he went to a party during the country’s lockdown about a year and a half ago. It happened May 20, 2020 in a garden at his official Downing Street...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson’s future as PM hangs in balance amid resignation calls

Cabinet ministers and No 10 repeatedly said it would be for Sue Gray to establish the facts. Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister is increasingly reliant on the outcome of a potentially bombshell report being prepared by a senior official, as he faced brazen calls for his resignation from his own backbenchers.
POLITICS
NPR

U.K. ministers are closing ranks around Boris Johnson amid calls for his resignation

LONDON — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country's first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign. Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces crunch week as lockdown parties inquiry prepares to publish

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.The Prime Minister is braced for the delivery of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street drinking parties during lockdown which could determine his fate.Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.At the same time he is battling new allegations of Islamophobia after one MP claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if chief whip will keep job after claim minister sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has refused to say his chief whip Mark Spencer will survive in his job, after No 10 was rocked by the claim that a minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness”.The prime minister ducked the question – as he also declined to answer further questions about the inquiry he has ordered into Nusrat Ghani’s bombshell allegation.Asked about Mr Spencer’s future, Mr Johnson said only: “This is something I take personally extremely seriously....we must wait and see what the investigation produces.”The prime minister also refused to guarantee April’s National Insurance rise will go ahead as planned – amid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I don’t seek to defend it’: Grant Shapps admits Boris Johnson’s lockdown birthday party was wrong

Grant Shapps has undermined Boris Johnson’s defence of his No 10 birthday party during lockdown, appearing to admit it broke Covid rules and saying: “I don’t seek to defend it.”The transport secretary piled pressure on the prime minister – as Downing Street tried to justify the June 2020 event – by saying he must own up “where he has transgressed”.Mr Shapps said it was up to the civil servant Sue Gray to decide if the party was “appropriate”, but added: “I’m furious with everybody who broke the rules.”Many people had broken lockdown rules “perhaps unwittingly,” he argued, but he...
U.K.

