Presidential Election

Biden: Year One Marked by Challenges, Enormous Progress

By Susan Milligan
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that his hard-fought Build Back Better Act will be scaled back so it can get through a stalemated Senate, a blow to Biden's ambitious domestic agenda. "I think we can break the package up, get us as much as we can now. Come back...

The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
