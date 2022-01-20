ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mali Bans German Military Plane From Airspace, Forces Diversion, Berlin Says

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Mali's authorities banned a German military plane with 75 troops on board from overflying the country late on Wednesday, forcing it to divert to Gran Canaria, the German defence ministry said. The transport plane was on its way from a German air base to a logistics...

