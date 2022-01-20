ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Silicon Valley Business Journal
Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income...

point2homes.com

What Is a Lien on a House?

Liens often have negative connotations for homeowners. Yet if you’re reading this article, you may be surprised to find out that you already have a lien on your home and that liens are not always as bad as they sound. Here’s what you need to know. Understanding How...
Cincinnati Business Courier

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Revenue Dept. Offers Free Tax Filing Online

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tax season is here. It’s time to get ready to file those federal income taxes. The IRS is warning it could be a difficult tax season because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and less funding from Congress. The deadline is extended again this year. The IRS wants your taxes filed by April 18. For state taxes, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers about the free website for filing. MyPath offers options for filing, making payments and access to other services. You can find that website by clicking here. Eligible Pennsylvanians can also apply for rebates on their rent or property taxes. The state’s Revenue Department just opened up applications. The program is designed to help older Pennsylvanians, widows, widowers and adults with disabilities. You may qualify for rebates worth hundreds of dollars. To find more information on that, click here.
verticalmag.com

Enstrom Helicopter filing bankruptcy

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 42 seconds. Enstrom Helicopter Corporation regrets to announce that after 64 years of near continuous operations, Enstrom will be closing its doors on January 21, 2022. Due to several financial difficulties, Enstrom’s owners have directed the company to declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The closure...
Wyoming News

OSHA to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers. ...
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
Silicon Valley Business Journal

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

