50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2022

KISS' Paul Stanley turned 70 on Thursday (Jan. 20) and recently took to Twitter to reflect on the milestone. You can check out his tweet below. Stanley was born Stanley Eisen in New York City on Jan. 20, 1952. In the early 1970s, he co-founded the band Wicked Lester with Gene Simmons, but the two eventually parted ways with the other members of the group in 1972. Later that year, they answer an ad in Rolling Stone placed by Peter Criss, a drummer "looking to do anything to make it." The trio then added Ace Frehley in January 1973.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO