ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2022

By Chad Childers
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So THIS is how you remind me that it's been 20 years since some of your favorite rock and metal albums were released. Has it really been two decades since these records first graced our...

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Albums turning 50 in 2022 that everyone should hear

Al Green’s soul power was in high demand in the early ‘70s. In fact, he released two albums in 1972. The better of the two, though is “Let’s Stay Together,” mostly on the strength of the title song. 2 of 20. “Jackson Browne”. We don’t...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

What if someone turned Gordon Ramsay’s rants into a metal track?

I’ve eaten at a number of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants around the world and each time, the meals have been excellent. This, inevitably, led me to start watching most of Ramsay’s six or seven thousand TV shows. I know it’s showbiz, but jeezus, why anyone would put up...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Benjamin
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Rock 108

10 of the Biggest Reasons Rock + Metal Bands Broke Up

Being in a band can be as grating as it is gratifying. From lackluster record sales and other industry hurdles to unsatisfying creative choices and interpersonal conflicts, there’s only so much turmoil a group of people can take. Eventually, at least one member might just feel the need to end things and move on.
ROCK MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Wendy’s Most Brutal Roasts of Rock + Metal Bands

For years, Wendy’s has been serving up brutal roasts from its Twitter account. Hot off the heels of National Roast Day 2022, we rounded up some of the best and most scathing Wendy’s roasts directed at rock and metal bands. Wendy’s is essentially undefeated in the roast game....
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

21 Years Ago: Jason Newsted Leaves Metallica

“It wasn’t easy to walk away from them,” ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted told me almost nine months after he left one of the biggest band in metal on Jan. 17, 2001. “The first couple months were real fucked, and then I slowly came out of my depression and got back on the horse with my new band Echobrain.”
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Metal#Rock Metal Albums#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Disturbed
1077 WRKR

Rock + Metal Songs Have the Fewest Music Videos With Cars, Study Says

When compared to other popular music genres, rock and metal music videos have the fewest amount of automobiles in them, according to a new study from the shopping comparison website Compare.com. But the resulting report doesn't clarify exactly what music videos were considered to reach that conclusion. Yet it does...
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

6 Times Huge Rockers Have Gone Nearly Unnoticed in Public

While fame and fortune can bring a lot of good to peoples' lives, it certainly comes as a package deal with a whole lot of attention, which can sometimes be pretty invasive. Famous musicians, for example, can't just go into a very public place without the risk of being seen and taunted by fans. Some don't mind it, but for others, it can be a bit overbearing, causing them to stay as low-key as possible.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Review: Skillet rocks on Vivacious new album ‘Dominion’

The acclaimed rock group Skillet released their latest studio offering, “Dominion,” on January 14, 2022. This vivacious record produced by Kevin Churko is comprised of tunes that were penned by band members John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko, and Kane Churko. “Dominion” was created entirely in a remote fashion between the group’s touring schedule dates, home studio in Wisconsin, and the Churkos’ studio in Las Vegas.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

Rock & Metal World Reacts To The Death Of MEAT LOAF

Meat Loaf, the man responsible for the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy and classic songs like "I'd Do Anything for Love," passed away at 74 years old on January 20 from an undisclosed ailment. Now the rock and metal world, including members of Kiss and Guns N' Roses, is paying tribute to the vocalist. One notable tribute is from Tenacious D, who posted Meat Loaf's performance in their 2006 movie Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny as J.B.'s dad Bud Black.
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Iconoclastic Elvis Costello rocks hard on new album

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, "The Boy Named If" (Capitol) During the pandemic, plenty of musicians have unveiled their quieter, scaled-down, more reflective sides. Costello, typically, had other ideas. His 2020 album, "Hey Clockface," was a high-contrast miscellany. For "Spanish Model" in 2021, he gathered Spanish-speaking rockers to translate lyrics...
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Pearl Jam Plan to Record Next Album With Ozzy Producer Andrew Watt

Pearl Jam are looking to record their next studio album with Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt. Watt's the same multi-faceted record maker, musician and songwriter who's also produced material by Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and others. That's the scoop according to Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder. He recently...
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

KISS’ Paul Stanley Reflects on Turning 70

KISS' Paul Stanley turned 70 on Thursday (Jan. 20) and recently took to Twitter to reflect on the milestone. You can check out his tweet below. Stanley was born Stanley Eisen in New York City on Jan. 20, 1952. In the early 1970s, he co-founded the band Wicked Lester with Gene Simmons, but the two eventually parted ways with the other members of the group in 1972. Later that year, they answer an ad in Rolling Stone placed by Peter Criss, a drummer "looking to do anything to make it." The trio then added Ace Frehley in January 1973.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Metal Injection's Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

Abbath – — (Mar. 25) Abbath, king of the internet memes, has some amazing new music in store for us. As one of black metal's most talented songwriters, we're expecting another stellar full-length in Dread Reaver. Mia Wallace is back in the fold on bass (mostly), and drummer Ukri Suvilehtois here to shred once more. Abbath is a jokester, no doubt, and I still remember him showing me how he likes to flip over his eyelids (gross) back in the day, but he takes his music very seriously. – Jeff Podoshen.
ROCK MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Kid Rock Drops Three New Songs, Hints at Scaled Back Touring After 2022

Kid Rock is back with a trio of new songs to follow up the announcement earlier this week of a major spring and summer tour. The musician has released the aggressive, politically-tinged rocker "We the People," a more heartfelt upbeat rock song called "The Last Dance" and the country-leaning cut "Rockin'." You can hear all three below.
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy