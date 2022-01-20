ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says nation weary from COVID, but U.S. in a better place

By Sharra Klug
cbs19news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) -- At a new year's news conference, President Joe Biden has admitted that the pandemic has exhausted and demoralized many Americans in his first year in...

floridianpress.com

Waltz: U.S. Faces National Security ‘Crisis’ Under Biden

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R), after releasing a review of President Joe Biden’s (D) first year in office, issued remarks concerning national security. The Florida Republican has long commented on foreign threats against the nation, and now he’s warning that the United States is facing a national security ‘crisis’ under the Biden Administration.
cbs19news

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden is launching into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they're better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections. The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have...
Gazette

Build Back Better plan could pass in chunks, Biden says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he needs to break up his signature $1.7 trillion Build Back Better legislation, passing a large chunk now and other measures later in the year. Biden made a big push in December to win passage in Congress of the spending...
MarketWatch

Supreme Court blow to Biden vaccine mandate means more suffering, deaths and overfilled hospitals, expert says, as U.S. sets fresh COVID record

The number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 hit a new record of almost 150,000 on Thursday, as experts lamented the Supreme Court ruling striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for big businesses. There were 148,782 COVID patients in U.S. hospitals, according to a New York Times...
Reuters

Biden says U.S. is on the right track in fight against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed confidence the United States was on the right track in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the country grapples with a surge in infections sparked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. White House officials have said the situation...
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
