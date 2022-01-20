ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia jobs surge again in Dec, unemployment lowest since 2008

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian employment raced past expectations in December as the jobless rate fell to the lowest since 2008, resounding...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Shrinking labor pool leads to LI's lowest unemployment rate on record

Long Island's unemployment rate has hit a record low, and while that's good news for job seekers who can command higher wages, it's not good news for the region's overall economic health. The unemployment rate fell last month to the lowest level in more than 30 years, but the historic...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
southernminn.com

Minnesota unemployment rate decreases to 3.1%, lowest level since 2019

(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 67.7%, while 2,000 jobs were lost across the state in December 2021, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday. The private sector lost 2,200 jobs, the department’s news release said. “However, this decline...
MINNESOTA STATE
TheConversationAU

Inflation hits 3.5%, but one high number won't budge the Reserve Bank on interest rates

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Australian
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

Bank of England on track for second rate rise in under two months

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s central bank looks on course to raise interest rates next week for the second time in less than two months, reversing more of its COVID-19 pandemic stimulus, after inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years. Inflation has risen sharply across advanced economies,...
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

German economy likely shrunk in Q4: Bundesbank

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s economy likely shrank in the fourth quarter as manufacturing remained constrained by supply bottlenecks and consumption dropped on renewed coronavirus fears, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Monday. Growth in Europe’s biggest economy stalled in the autumn as supply shortages and shipping...
BUSINESS
MassLive.com

Massachusetts unemployment rate falls to 3.9%; state has added half million jobs since April 2020 low point

The state’s unemployment rate dropped in December by 1.3 percentage points to 3.9% from a revised November unemployment rate of 5.2%. Massachusetts gained 20,100 jobs in December following November’s revised gain of 14,200 jobs, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday. Massachusetts has gained 537,000...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
chattanoogapulse.com

Tennessee Unemployment Reaches Its Lowest Level Since January 2020

Unemployment in the state of Tennessee reached a two-year low in December, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state ended 2021 with an unemployment rate of 3.8%, which was 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the rate it recorded in November.
TENNESSEE STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation

Georgia experienced an all-time low unemployment rate for the month of December at 2.6 percent. The numbers were just released Thursday morning by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. That number dropped two-tenths of a point from November’s rate of 2.8 percent. The national December 2021 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

UK employers add jobs in Dec, unemployment falls

LONDON (Reuters) - British employers added 184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, monthly tax data showed on Tuesday, taking total staff numbers to 1.4% above their level in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The broader unemployment rate for the three months to the end of November fell to...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where Unemployment Claims Are Surging

Each week the Department of Labor releases its Unemployment Weekly Claims. The people included in this figure have asked the government for payments because they have been laid off from their jobs. These claims are done at the state level. Data are reported by state and nationwide. Unemployment claims paint a partial picture of the […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy