Australia jobs surge again in Dec, unemployment lowest since 2008

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian employment raced past expectations in December as the jobless rate fell to the lowest since 2008, resounding...

Newsday

Shrinking labor pool leads to LI's lowest unemployment rate on record

Long Island's unemployment rate has hit a record low, and while that's good news for job seekers who can command higher wages, it's not good news for the region's overall economic health. The unemployment rate fell last month to the lowest level in more than 30 years, but the historic...
BUSINESS
Daily Gazette

2.6% Capital Region unemployment rate lowest in a third of a century

ALBANY — Capital Region unemployment dropped to 2.6% in December, the lowest rate ever seen in the 32 years the current recording system has been in use. The state Department of Labor reported the estimates Tuesday. The jobless rate is preliminary, but surpasses the previous record low — 3.0% in May 2001 — by so much that it should be beyond any margin of error.
ECONOMY
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma third lowest unemployment in U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – Oklahoma has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States. The state’s unemployment rate declined to 2.3 percent in December, the third lowest in the nation, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC). The state’s unemployment rate has been on the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Interest on government borrowing jumps to December record amid soaring inflation

Interest on government borrowing surged to a December record last month due to rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said interest payments on government debt trebled to a higher-than-expected £8.1 billion last month, up from £2.7 billion in December 2020 and the highest for any December on record.It came as UK inflation has raced to levels not seen for three decades due to soaring energy and fuel prices and as a result of supply chain problems.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £16.8 billion in December 2021.This was the fourth-highest December borrowing since...
BUSINESS
southernminn.com

Minnesota unemployment rate decreases to 3.1%, lowest level since 2019

(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 67.7%, while 2,000 jobs were lost across the state in December 2021, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday. The private sector lost 2,200 jobs, the department’s news release said. “However, this decline...
MINNESOTA STATE
TheConversationAU

Inflation hits 3.5%, but one high number won't budge the Reserve Bank on interest rates

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
mymixfm.com

Singapore core inflation rises at fastest pace in nearly 8 years

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s key price gauge climbed in December by its fastest pace in nearly eight years, exceeding economist forecasts, driven by a steep increase in air fares, official data showed on Monday. The core inflation rate — the central bank’s favoured price measure – rose to...
BUSINESS
Fox 32 Chicago

Unemployment claims climb to 286,000, the most since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest one-week increase since mid-July.
ECONOMY
accesswdun.com

Georgia boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation

Georgia experienced an all-time low unemployment rate for the month of December at 2.6 percent. The numbers were just released Thursday morning by Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. That number dropped two-tenths of a point from November’s rate of 2.8 percent. The national December 2021 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
actionforex.com

UK payroll rose 184k in Dec, unemployment rate dropped to 4.1% in Nov

UK payrolled employees rose 184k to 29.5m in December. The number was up 409k on pre-pandemic level back in February 2020. All region are now above pre-coronavirus levels. For September to November period, comparing to the prior quarter, employment rate rose 0.2% to 75.5%. Unemployment rate dropped -0.4% to 4.1%. Economic inactivity rate rose 0.2% to 21.3%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK employers add jobs in Dec, unemployment falls

LONDON (Reuters) - British employers added 184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, monthly tax data showed on Tuesday, taking total staff numbers to 1.4% above their level in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The broader unemployment rate for the three months to the end of November fell to...
ECONOMY

