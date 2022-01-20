ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia jobs surge again in Dec, unemployment lowest since 2008

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian employment raced past expectations in December as the jobless rate fell to the lowest since 2008, resounding...

