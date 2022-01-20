ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Introducing BFF: A Community for the Crypto Curious

By Brit Morin
Brit + Co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t followed Brit + Co for very long, you probably don’t remember that we have been into crypto before crypto was cool. In fact, nearly 4 years ago to the day, we hosted our very first Decrypting Crypto Summit and thousands of you showed up. At the time, Bitcoin...

www.brit.co

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Opera introduces new browser dedicated to crypto using Web3

Opera announced a brand-new browser option dedicated to cryptocurrency to make it easier to buy and organize crypto and NFTs. The multi-platform web browser company said in its announcement on Wednesday that the new browser, known as the Crypto Browser Project, is available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Android, with an iOS version coming soon. The browser has Web3 integration at its core to make it easier to work with blockchain.
SOFTWARE
newyorkcitynews.net

DeFi Prediction Popularity: what is DeFi in the crypto community?

Without mincing words, the DeFi world is one where there's almost no unimportant person. Every player in the DeFi ecosystem is such that they are essential for both the growth of the community and every project in the ecosystem. The crypto community is broad such that it could provide a means of revenue for everyone. The big question is, "what is DeFi in crypto?" DeFi means decentralized finance, including all those blockchain applications that use smart contracts to replace banks and other financial institutions. DeFi is under the umbrella of the Ethereum network; its transactions are pretty fast, and the entire ecosystem is lucrative.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Mila Kunis
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Lends Voice to Athleta With New Partnership, Product Line Promoting Women’s Well-Being

Alicia Keys is lending her powerful voice to a strong cause. The 15-time Grammy Award winner has joined forces with Athleta to further their mutual commitment to women’s well-being. As such, Keys has signed on to Athleta’s “Power of She Fund” grant program as a mentor and advisor. According to Athleta, Keys will also work with the brand to connect with women through “meaningful community conversations” in AthletaWell, the retailer’s digital community that supports women’s well-being. And, on International Women’s Day, which is March 8, the duo will release the Athleta x Alicia Keys collection. Athleta, a division of Gap Inc., said the...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Brit Co#Bff
Brit + Co

These Ideas Prove Self Care Doesn't Have To Be Expensive

We love a good self care day. With so much uncertainty and anxiety surrounding so many parts of life right now, it's important to acknowledge when your brain, your body, and your spirit need some TLC. And even though we'd go to the spa every day if we could, it's definitely possible to indulge in self care on a budget. Pour yourself some iced coffee, grab your loofah, and get ready because once you try these 10 ideas, you'll be daydreaming until you can do them again.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Interesting Engineering

A Japanese Startup Is Taking Deposits for Its $777,000 Hoverbikes

A.L.I. Technologies, the Japanese firm developing a race track hoverbike, is now taking deposits for the first commercial units of its machine, according to Robb Report. The hoverbike, called the XTurismo Limited Edition, uses two large central rotors powered by a 228-hp gas-powered Kawasaki motorcycle performance engine for thrust. Four smaller electric support rotors are also placed on the vehicle's outer edges for stability.
CARS
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
Refinery29

TikTok’s Latest Body Care Trend Is Putting Women At Risk

Twenty-four-year-old Isla remembers the first time she tried a chemical peel on her underarms. "I was scrolling on TikTok and I started seeing this trend where women were using glycolic acid on their underarms to brighten them," she says. "All the comments I saw hailed it as life-changing for hyperpigmentation [darker areas of skin] so I was intrigued and thought it would be fun, and that I'd put it to the test." Isla's DIY beauty treatment was far from enjoyable. "I woke up the next day with redness in both underarm areas and realised my skin had broken out in a blistering rash."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Brit + Co

Self Love Is The Theme For 2022 - These Products Will Help

In my opinion, one can't get enough TLC (tender love and care for those who don't know). However, choosing the right products to give either yourself or your loved ones the best to be pampered can be tricky. We've complied some of my absolute favorite things like essential oils, manicure sets, bread trimmers, facial masks, massaging tools, cute stress relief animal toys and more. Get a jump on some good vibes and some self love this year. Sit back and read all about the best personal care out there.
SKIN CARE
Brit + Co

New Home Functionality Made Possible By These Surprising Finds On Amazon

Shopping for a new kitchen can sound like an easy job... But it's easy to forget all of the essential items when moving into a new home! Of course we remember the pots, pans and cups but often times we forget about the little things! Whether you're moving into a new home or a friend is, I have done all the research to find you the most essential items that every kitchen needs to be successful! A kitchen gadget that has eight different functions, a 64 piece dinnerware set and an elegant glass serving bowl are just a few of the essentials that I found on Amazon that can be considered both gorgeous and helpful to have in the kitchen! Don't worry either! I also found the basics too such as a matching pots and pan set, baking sets and everyone's favorite plates, bowls and cups! No need to make a list on your own, I already did it for you! Now get to work and go make the kitchen of your dreams!
SHOPPING
Brit + Co

55 Amazon Essentials That Make Chefin' Look Easy

One of my favorite hobbies is experimenting in the kitchen! Whether it's making a nice big dinner on Sunday night or baking some late night chocolate cookies, I love trying out new recipes on my friends and family. I am constantly on the hunt for better kitchen products and fun tools that make my life easier. From dinnerware to fun kitchen gadgets this is a list of my favorite kitchen items to help every home cook unleash their inner chef.
RECIPES
Brit + Co

45 Amazon Products You'll Be Sad You Don't Already Own

There are a million products out there, but sometimes it can be daunting to find products that are actually worth the purchase. Instead of scouring Amazon endlessly and searching for reviews that you can trust, just read this list! I've compiled all my favorite products hidden in the Amazon pages that are 100% worth the purchase. They are so good, you'll be wishing you had heard about them earlier!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy