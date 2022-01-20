Ford Recalls 200K Cars Due To Brake Lights Staying On

At least 17 US states are offering a guaranteed income program with payments of up to $1,000. Overall, there are 35 different income programs. Read on to see if you qualify. First of all, every state has different requirements for its programs. Additionally, each state offers varying amounts. Sometimes, the amount even varies within the state. For example, New York City has offered $1,000 to hundreds of mothers that live in Washington Heights, Harlem, and Inwood. These monthly payments were made available in collaboration with The Bridge Project. This is NYC’s first-ever guaranteed income program. It was first launched in June 2021 to help low-income mothers. The payments can be used on whatever the recipient chooses. So, for all low-income mothers or expecting mothers in NYC, look into The Bridge Project. They’ll be adding another 500 people to their program in the coming months.

