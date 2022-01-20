ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Recalls 200K Cars Due To Brake Lights Staying On

By Victoria Santiago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford is recalling around 200,000 cars so they can fix an issue that causes the brake lights to stay on. The cars affected are 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusions, some Mustangs, and Lincoln MKZs. As of right now, the recall is only affecting cars sold or registered in a few states:...

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Ford recalling new F-150s

Drivers of late-model Ford pickup trucks should watch their mailbox for a recall notice in the next couple of weeks. Kelley Blue Book reports Ford is recalling F-150 trucks from the last two model years. Heat and noise insulators under the body could come loose and touch the driveshaft. A broken driveshaft can lead to a loss of driver control in some cases.
CARS
WSET

Ford recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles due to rollaway risk

DETROIT (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Ford is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles due to a rollaway risk. The recall affects 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusions, 2015 Ford Mustangs and 2014 and 2015 Lincoln MKZs. Ford says high temperatures and high humidity can cause the brake pedal bumper to separate from the brake pedal, which can cause the car to shift out of park and roll. It can also make the brake lights stay lit, confusing other drivers.
CARS
paininthepass.info

Toyota Is Recalled Over 227,000 Camry Sedans For Braking Problem

Toyota is recalling more than 227,000 Camry sedans from the 2018 and 2019 model years to fix an issue with the vehicles’ braking systems that could cause a sudden loss of braking power. Although the brakes will still work, they may require increased force to engage without any prior...
CARS
SlashGear

The Deadliest Car Recalls in History

The innovations and advances in technology driving the institutions of the automotive industry over the last century have been truly remarkable. The pursuit of faster and more efficient cars has pushed engineers to test the limits of materials, designs, and physics itself, as outlined by Jardine Motors Group. But with the ability to move faster comes the dangers of serious injury from wrecks.
CARS
Robb Report

Lamborghini Will Not Make Pure Gas-Powered Cars After This Year

The Raging Bull is waving the checkered flag on combustion engines. If you missed out on grabbing one of Lamborghini’s last pure gas-powered V-12s last year, chances are it won’t get any easier in the future. The Italian marque is set to make the complete switch to plug-in hybrid models after 2022, as part of its nearly $2 billion investment in electrification. “It will be the last time that we only offer combustion engines,” president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview with Bloomberg. Lamborghini’s “Cor Tauri” blueprint for an electrified future was first announced last May when Winkelmann said the automaker...
CARS
Jake Wells

Video Footage Of Snowplow Damaging Over 30 Vehicles On The Ohio Turnpike

snowplowKrzysztof.A.Kubicki, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Co. Be careful out there on the road in the snow and ice! You never know when things can become very, very dangerous! News Channel 5 has video footage of a snowplow driver throwing ice and snow into the oncoming traffic causing both damage to other vehicles.
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
CBS Chicago

Woman Picking Up Uber Passenger Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman who was picking up a passenger for Uber was shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight. Illinois State Police said shots were fired on inbound Interstate 290 around midnight at Western Avenue. Bullet holes were found on the driver’s side window and both the front and back seat windows were shattered. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack has learned the woman driving the car was shot several times, including her leg, arm, and near her spinal cord; and was being treated at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Her condition was not immediately available. The woman was driving an Uber passenger...
CHICAGO, IL
Guaranteed Income Program: Do You Qualify for Up to $1,000?

At least 17 US states are offering a guaranteed income program with payments of up to $1,000. Overall, there are 35 different income programs. Read on to see if you qualify. First of all, every state has different requirements for its programs. Additionally, each state offers varying amounts. Sometimes, the amount even varies within the state. For example, New York City has offered $1,000 to hundreds of mothers that live in Washington Heights, Harlem, and Inwood. These monthly payments were made available in collaboration with The Bridge Project. This is NYC’s first-ever guaranteed income program. It was first launched in June 2021 to help low-income mothers. The payments can be used on whatever the recipient chooses. So, for all low-income mothers or expecting mothers in NYC, look into The Bridge Project. They’ll be adding another 500 people to their program in the coming months.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Watch: The New $2.6 Million Lamborghini Countach Just Hit the Streets for the First Time

After wowing crowds at Pebble Beach last August, the new Lamborghini Countach has made a decidedly dramatic debut on public roads. The hybrid supercar, which was designed in honor of the original Countach’s 50th birthday, tore through the Italian countryside with two of its formative predecessors in tow: the first Countach LP 400 to roll off the line and the last Countach 25th Anniversary model ever produced. Aside from the sheer spectacle, the trio’s ride highlighted the evolution of the iconic Raging Bull from an angular ‘80s ride to a futuristic four-wheeler. The commemorative edition is known officially as the Countach LPI...
CARS
