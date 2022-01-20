ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 6 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for...

www.bizjournals.com

rismedia.com

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints Taco Heidinga as Global Business Development Director

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company’s program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization’s online learning platform Institute, the company stated.
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Real Estate Deals Continue to Increase in January

Manhattan’s luxury real estate market is picking up pace again. There were 27 contracts signed for houses asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the last week ending Sunday, two more than the previous week, according to Monday’s weekly Olshan Report. The deals consisted of 16 condos, 10 co-ops and one townhouse, with a total sales volume of $217.38 million.
darienite.com

Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: January 13 to 20

Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 13 to 20, 2022:. 5 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 0 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 31 Maple Street, Darien | $1,100,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 210 Tokeneke Road, Darien | $875,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 337...
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When participating in a real estate transaction, sometimes guarantee by word of mouth isn’t enough. A verbal agreement needs to be solidified by a contractual agreement. That’s the focus of this week’s Real Estate Matter... A verbal agreement or a firm handshake isn’t...
San Antonio Business Journal

National giant sells luxury apartments at The Rim to Boston firm

One of the high-end apartment communities at Northwest San Antonio's The Rim master-planned community has changed hands. A limited liability company tied to global real estate firm Hines sold the 384-unit Retreat at The Rim at 5650 Worth Parkway to an affiliate of Boston-based Berkshire Residential Investments for an undisclosed price Dec. 8, according to a deed filed with Bexar County.
San Antonio Business Journal

ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio

