Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

www.bizjournals.com

rismedia.com

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints Taco Heidinga as Global Business Development Director

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company’s program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization’s online learning platform Institute, the company stated.
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Real Estate Deals Continue to Increase in January

Manhattan’s luxury real estate market is picking up pace again. There were 27 contracts signed for houses asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the last week ending Sunday, two more than the previous week, according to Monday’s weekly Olshan Report. The deals consisted of 16 condos, 10 co-ops and one townhouse, with a total sales volume of $217.38 million.
darienite.com

Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: January 13 to 20

Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 13 to 20, 2022:. 5 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 0 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 31 Maple Street, Darien | $1,100,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 210 Tokeneke Road, Darien | $875,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 337...
DARIEN, CT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
rismedia.com

2022 RE/MAX National Ad Campaign Celebrates Significance of Home, Champions Real Estate Agents Who Lead the Way There

Home has always been important, but since the onset of the pandemic, many people’s emotional attachment to their home has increased. For a lot of people, home the past few years has become a workplace, a school, a restaurant and a gathering place—the hub of their entire lives. Today, RE/MAX launched a new national advertising campaign, “The Right Agent Can Lead the Way,” inspired by the emotions surrounding home and the role a RE/MAX agent plays in navigating them.
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for Sunday, January 16, 2022

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
SUSANVILLE, CA
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When participating in a real estate transaction, sometimes guarantee by word of mouth isn’t enough. A verbal agreement needs to be solidified by a contractual agreement. That’s the focus of this week’s Real Estate Matter... A verbal agreement or a firm handshake isn’t...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Portland Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Portland Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland

