Aubrey Plaza Can’t Wait to Work With Mike White on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

By Rebecca Rubin
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the rest of us, Aubrey Plaza devoured the first season of “The White Lotus,” HBO’s buzzy social satire about insufferable vacationers and seemingly cheerful employees at a luxurious Hawaiian resort. Unlike the rest of us, Plaza was cast on the show’s second season. Beyond...

