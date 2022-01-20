ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 6 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll...

www.bizjournals.com

Cincinnati Business Courier

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
verticalmag.com

Enstrom Helicopter files for bankruptcy

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 1 seconds. Enstrom Helicopter Corp., one of the helicopter industry's most storied airframe manufacturers, has declared bankruptcy and will be closing its doors Jan. 21. In a release announcing the news, the Menominee, Michigan-based company said "several financial difficulties" have forced its owners —...
MENOMINEE, MI
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an "urgent reminder" to file electronically "to help speed refunds." The IRS cited "several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic" for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers Can Now Start Filing For 2021 Income Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they're due Monday, April 18. The state's revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...
MINNESOTA STATE
SmartAsset

Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work

Even if your wedding was all about eternal love, companionship and mason jars wrapped in twine, don't fool yourself: at the end of the day, your marriage is essentially a tax arrangement in the eyes of the state. When two … Continue reading → The post Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments for week ending Jan. 14

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 14. They do not include lawyer's fees or interest. Discover Bank vs. Machell Devaughn, plaintiff to recover $6,706.95. Chris L. Johnson vs. Danny McGill, plaintiff to...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Portland Business Journal

Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK's previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company's are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

