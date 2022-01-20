ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOMETHING ABOUT THE BEATLES PODCAST FEATURES MUSICIANS GEEKING OUT ABOUT THE PETER JACKSON DOCUMENTARY GET BACK

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Rodriguez’s Something About The Beatles podcast recently hosted Peter Jackson teased as “a listener from New Zealand” to discuss the sprawling 8-hour documentary he’d directed in three parts in advance of its debut. Now that fans around the world have had a chance to absorb it at least once, Rodriguez...

www.orcasound.com

Drummer Dennis Diken (Smithereens), bassist Arion Salazar (ex-Third Eye Blind), multi-instrumentalist Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense) and Luther Russell (currently performing as one half of the duo Those Pretty Wrongs alongside ex-Big Star Jody Stephens) stopped by Robert Rodriguez’s Something About The Beatles podcast to discuss Get Back from a musician’s perspective.
