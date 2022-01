You may have already known that NCIS season 19 episode 12 is airing on CBS next week. How about some guest-star news to go along with it?. Today, the network shared some of the first news regarding the episode titled “Fight or Flight” and with that, we can now confirm that Zane Holtz is returning as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. This was a guy we saw last season, and let’s just say he was a bit of a foil to other members of the team. It’s not easy sometimes when people have to work together and they aren’t used to doing so! They each have their own way of getting things done.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO