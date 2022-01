Ghostbusters star Bill Murray is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but when the iconic actor makes that debut, it won't be the first time he's played a Marvel character. Murray was once the voice of a Marvel hero—and a pretty significant one at that. On Twitter Monday, comic book writer Dan Slott noted that both "Reed Richards" and "Bill Murray" were trending topics on the social media site and took the opportunity to offer a little footnote about Murray: the actor was once the voice of Johnny Storm, The Human Torch on the Fantastic Four radio show. Slott even shared a link to where you can listen to some of Murray's work in that series and you can check that tweet out for yourself below.

