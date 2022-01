Buffalo Grove drummer Pat Howard and his psych-pop band Magic City Hippies followed up a recent string of single and video releases with the new album "Water Your Garden," the band's third studio LP. Written and recorded remotely with the band members quarantining in three different home bases across the country, the new LP explores Howard, Robby Hunter and John Coughlin focusing inward as the COVID pandemic dragged on.

