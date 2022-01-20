ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First aid flights leave for Tonga after big volcano eruption

By NICK PERRY
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand -- The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. A C-130 Hercules military transport plane left New Zealand carrying water...

