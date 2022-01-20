Trying to get motivated

I'm a 5'7" female, 195ish pounds, happily married with 3 children, but ever since I got pregnant with my first 8 years ago, I've had 50+ extra pounds that I've hated and NOTHING I've done has shed them! I've never been small, but growing up I was never really big either. So now when all the women in my family have 2-4 kids, yet are still somehow eat whatever they want and are size 2-4 and I'm a size 22, it's just depressing. I'm so sick of being fat and feeling gross and tired all the time. I've tried calorie counting, calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, keto, exercise, just being generally health conscious, I feel like the only thing I've gained is a few more inches around the waist and a better understanding of nutrition...which sounds like an oxy moron considering I can't lose weight, but it's true nonetheless. It feels like just as soon as I feel like I'm getting somewhere, my body gets wise to it and stops that dead in its tracks.
