Trying to get motivated

By Mhulkhogan Posts:
 6 days ago

My name is Mikayla, I'm 27 and from New Zealand. After 2 children, and never being worried about what I eat.. I have started to notice weight gain, and not nice weight gain. 🤣. I struggle most with food, especially hot chips or crisps. Here for any advice, and...

COVID-19 risks motivating more people to get weight loss surgeries

HOUSTON — Doctors are seeing more people interested in weight loss surgeries during the pandemic. They say it’s because they're worried that obesity is a major risk factor for severe cases of COVID-19. Maria Mariano, 24, decided to undergo gastric sleeve surgery after years of trying to lose...
Weight loss slower when lifting weight?

I’ve always lost weight when I set my calories to 1800/day, usually 10 lbs a month. I’m very tall and 20lbs overweight, so this has been a good point for me. So far this month I’ve eaten an average of 1850 calories a day and have exercised daily (peloton rides for 30-45 minutes, long hikes, weight lifting, yoga, barre, Pilates).
Still have spring in these old legs

Turned 58 today. I always try a 30" box jump to gauge myself. Still got it!!!. Been in fitness for 30 years and have studied kinesiology and nutrition. I have never been comfortable jumping so I think you are awesome at any age. Cheers, h. Beautyofdreams Posts: 909 Member. Happy...
7 years postpartum weight stubbornness!!

I'm a 5'7" female, 195ish pounds, happily married with 3 children, but ever since I got pregnant with my first 8 years ago, I've had 50+ extra pounds that I've hated and NOTHING I've done has shed them! I've never been small, but growing up I was never really big either. So now when all the women in my family have 2-4 kids, yet are still somehow eat whatever they want and are size 2-4 and I'm a size 22, it's just depressing. I'm so sick of being fat and feeling gross and tired all the time. I've tried calorie counting, calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, keto, exercise, just being generally health conscious, I feel like the only thing I've gained is a few more inches around the waist and a better understanding of nutrition...which sounds like an oxy moron considering I can't lose weight, but it's true nonetheless. It feels like just as soon as I feel like I'm getting somewhere, my body gets wise to it and stops that dead in its tracks.
Water weight

I know this isn't a big deal but I feel like the number on the scale should be lower then what it is. Jan 11 I was 149.6. Today I'm 150.6. I ate some rice last night and I was up until 1am because took a nap and that always keeps up but I was tired 😫 anyways I got hungry and ate a cheese string and some pepporoni.
Under calories

My PT set up Marcos for me based on weight and height and all of the other stuff. Tonight, I've finished my meals and it's almost bedtime but I have about 500 calories to consume. I have hit my protein goal, have gone over slightly, this was the main focus.
February Monthly Challenge

Welcome to the Monthly Challenge for February. Following are the Sunday weigh-in days for February 2022. We typically post our weight on Sunday, however, feel free to post comments, support, and encouragement whenever. Feb 6:. Feb 13. Feb 20:
Looking for Accountability/Encouragement partners!

Hi there! I'm trying to find people who want to be accountable and encouraging to one another along our health journeys! I have been on/off MFP for over a decade...I just haven't done it alongside friends before, I think that's what was missing. WW did get something right. I just...
Everyday Motivation

Hello my name is Joshua Jackson and this New Years I have created New Year’s resolutions to create new goals for myself. I have learned that these goals don’t have to wait until the New Year and that you can start these goals whatever time of the year. I learned that you can accomplish any goal but you have to be willing to work hard for it and that goals aren’t just going to happen. I feel like most people think like that everyday because some people make things look easy but now I realize that some of those people worked hard and created a routine of suffering.
I need a support group, or something

I want to workout consistently and for a while I was. I would do some form of workout for at least 10 minutes each day, whether it’s a full workout or active recovery. But recently, I’ll make it two days of the bare minimum and then be really inactive on the third (and sometimes fourth) day. And then the cycle repeats.
Losing weight

Hi everyone, I'm 51 years old, female wanting to get really fit and lose 5 stone this year with dieting and plenty exercises. Welcome! I'm 52 years old tomorrow, female, and also looking to lose about 2 stone. I did MFP about 6 years ago and successfully lost nearly 5.5 stone, but the last couple of years have but back on more than I'd like.
Accidentally fell and broke myself

A couple of months ago, I realised I had gotten pretty far off track from where I wanted to be. I have been "close enough" to goal for a long time that I wasn't paying much attention, but the slow creep was happening and I realised I had gained 3kg from a couple of months earlier and not even noticed. I decided to get serious, and hired a coach and everything. Then, 3.5 weeks ago....I slipped on some rocks I was attempting to climb and broke my sacrum (lower back). Then 2 weeks later, my husband brought Covid home to us all (thanks, honey) and I was pretty sick - apparently opioids aren't great for lung function. I am finally better from Covid, but it's going to be another couple of months with the back recovery. Trying to get back on board with the food tracking. I'm not aiming for a deficit at the moment, as my body needs the nutrients to heal, but I'm just...SO frustrated. I was really excited to get my fitness etc back on track, and now walking down the street at a slow shuffle is all I can do. So looking for inspirational stories - anyone gone on after an injury like this to have great fitness, and zero ongoing problems? Miss the days when I was young and I bounced more than broke!
Time to Lose the COVID-19(lbs)

Prior to COVID hitting the U.S., I was working out with a personal trainer twice a week, teaching yoga class one evening a week, and had a pretty healthy nutrition plan. I admit, in spring '20, I enjoyed taking what I thought was going to be a short break from all of that! I never thought it would continue for so long! So now, here I am, 2 years later and 30 lbs heavier.
High protein, low carb/fat foods for vegetarians and vegans

I'm having a hard time finding vegetarian/vegan foods that are high in protein without also being high in carbs or fats. I'm trying to do a "recomposition" diet, meaning I want to get about 70 g of daily protein on a 1,300-1,400 cal diet, and I'm not seeing a way to do that without relying too much on protein powders. I'm specifically interested in suggestions for breakfasts and snacks - lunch and dinner are much easier in this regard.
Weigh ins.

So I'm on day 6 into this and I'm doing good. But I've decided that I will only be doing monthly weigh ins. In the past when I had tried to do this journey I tend to get a little scale obsessed, to the point I will weigh myself 8-10 times a day and if it goes up at all (which I know is totally normal) I will freak out and beat myself up and well ,eventually quit. I don't want to do that this time. The hardest thing for me has been recognizing that this is going to take a long time! In the past I would always go so crazy and think I could loose like 80 pound in 2 months and well we all know that's just not how this works. Plus I don't want this to just be another diet I want to change my life style and my habits, it's not about a number on a scale. I know most people do at least weekly weigh ins to make sure they are on track and make changes if it reflects that maybe something isn't working, and that's great but given my history of becoming consumed by it I think I should avoid it till I'm farther into it and my life style changes are now habit. What do you guys think? Not sure why I'm posting this here guess cause I don't really have anyone in my life to talk to about these kinda things lol.
Overcoming Toxic Competition

I realize I’m a competitive person when it comes to a lot of things, however that competition is usually against myself. I strive to be better than I was before, and to prove that I am stronger than I think. I have some friends that I’ve been recently working...
Hey Everyone!

Hi Everyone! My name is Samantha and I am 24 years old! I recently had gastric bypass on July 12th, 2021! Since surgery, I have lost over 100lbs, and I am overall down 164lbs or so from my highest weight. I used to be 453lbs and I am now 289lbs. I have been at a stall for the last month and that has been hard on my mentally. However, I am motivated to work harder in this new year and would love any tips or motivation!
2022 Intermittent Fasting Anyone?

Hi there, I am 80 lbs overweight and just started focusing on keto low carb and intermittent fasting. I have been learning the science by Dr. Jason Fung and also a member of the Diet-Doctors website for the low carb lifestyle. So far, since January 2, 2022 I've lost 13 lbs. I have been doing OMAD during the week and on weekends 16/8.
Help with a Stall or Plateau…

I need some help…. I’m into my 30th week of eating healthy, working out consistently and improving my habits. But I’m either in a stall or a plateau - at least I think I am. I weigh myself every Sunday morning before my morning workout. Over these...
