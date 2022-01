Need some help with an awkward situation? Send your questions to Miss Conduct. I am a Baby Yoda fanatic; I have two BY dolls that I’ve named and dress up and bring along on adventures. I’ve been kind of joking that I want a third. My husband rolls his eyes, but when we bought a BY doll for a friend’s kid, he said that “by mistake” he added another one to the cart, so did I want it? I didn’t like being given one as an afterthought. I decided to donate it, but it turns out he really did intend it as a gift. He says he’s not upset that I’d donate it, but I feel like a jerk now. What do I do?

