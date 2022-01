A lot has changed since 2009. That’s the last time the town of Vail updated its transportation plan, so it’s time for an update. The town this year will update that 2009 plan, with a focus on changing needs and technology. The town has for some time had $300,000 set aside for the update, and will select a consultant team in the spring of this year.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO