Sydney Sweeney, we miss you. After HBO’s dark comedy satire The White Lotus took us to a tropical hotel resort in Hawaii last summer, the lauded show was quickly renewed as an anthology series, with each season set at a different White Lotus hotel across the world. Where is season two set? The rumours are the drama between hotel staff and its uptight customers will take place in Italy. Will the arguments be heightened by overly caffeinated guests? Will all hell break loose when an American visitor asks for pineapple on their pizza? We’ll have to wait and see.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO