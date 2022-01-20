Valentine’s On Ice Returns To Schenley Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA – The 16th annual Valentines on Ice will be held at Schenley Park this year.

From 7 p.m. to 9 on Feb. 14, couples can skate under the stars. There will also be a photo booth, a raffle and goody bags with roses and chocolates.

The price is $5 per couple and skate rental is $3 per person. It’s for adults only, and is limited to 125 couples. Tickets have to be bought ahead of time online .