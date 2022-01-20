ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Valentine’s On Ice Returns To Schenley Park

 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA – The 16th annual Valentines on Ice will be held at Schenley Park this year.

From 7 p.m. to 9 on Feb. 14, couples can skate under the stars. There will also be a photo booth, a raffle and goody bags with roses and chocolates.

The price is $5 per couple and skate rental is $3 per person. It’s for adults only, and is limited to 125 couples. Tickets have to be bought ahead of time online .

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
