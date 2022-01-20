ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Family Of Slain Peter Spencer Demands Federal Intervention In The Case

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKkXv_0dqOPetb00

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Santish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County family wants help from the FBI in getting justice for their loved one.

Peter Spencer was shot and killed near Carls Road in Rockland Township last month. His family is demanding more be done to find out who killed him.

Family members said they’ve been left in the dark throughout this investigation and have not gotten any answers or updates from the police.

They say Spencer was shot nine times and four people were detained the night of his death. But the family said no arrests have been made.

They say drugs, alcohol and firearms were found at the scene where the shooting happened.

The family’s attorney, Paul Jubas, said Spencer was dropped off by his fiance at a campsite in Venango County, where he went to enjoy the outdoors with a friend. Others involved in the case have not been identified, the attorney said.

Family members are now demanding the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI get involved. They would also like the Venango County Medical Examiner’s Office to hand over its report to a private examiner, Dr. Cyril Wecht.

They’re calling the fact that they’ve gotten no answers extremely concerning, and they said they can no longer sit back and do nothing.

“We’re extremely surprised no one was charged and disappointed that law enforcement and the district attorney’s office have not made any comments to the family as to what is really happening in this investigation,” Jubas said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Charges may be dismissed against local man in activist ‘shooting’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) Charges will be dropped against a Bedford County man after shooting a Black Lives Matter activist who was on his property. The dismissal of charges against Terry Myers is pending his cooperation and truthful testimony from the 2020 shooting between him and Orsino ‘Cino’ Thurman according to Bedford District Attorney, Lesley […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

New information released on death of Jamaican immigrant Peter Spencer in Venango County

PITTSBURGH — The attorney for the family of Peter Spencer, Paul Jubas, held a news conference in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Officials said Spencer was found shot nine times on Carl's Road in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, after spending time with a former co-worker and others. The Pennsylvania State Police's Heritage Affairs Section that investigates hate or bias-related crimes is involved in the case.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Wecht
Daily Voice

Student Shot Dead At PA School ID'd By Medical Examiner

The 15-year-old boy killed in a shooting at Pittsburgh area high school has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. Marquis Campbell of Pittsburgh, was shot twice in the chest by two masked men while he was in a school van during dismissal from Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy, authorities say.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man With AR-15 Beat 2 Police Officers: DA

A central Pennsylvania man has been arrested for beating a police officer during a chase--while having a visible AR-15 firearm, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office. The Quarryville police were called to the scene 300 block of West Fourth Street for suspicious activity on Aug....
QUARRYVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Inmate sentenced for assaulting a corrections officer

MINERSVILLE, Pa (WHTM)– An inmate has been sentenced for assaulting a corrections officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Minersville, Schuylkill County on Thursday, Jan. 20. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a press...
MINERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Kdka Tv
Rolling Stone

Brian Laundrie Admitted to Killing Gabby Petito, According to FBI

On Friday, after a four-month investigation, authorities announced they will close the case into the murder of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose September disappearance during a cross-country road trip and the subsequent discovery of her body captured national media attention. In a statement, the Denver FBI said her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, had admitted to killing her. “Yesterday, the family of Gabrielle Petito met with the FBI at the Tampa Field Office as the investigation will be closed in the near future,” the statement said, then quoted FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The investigation did not identify...
MOAB, UT
KTLA

Family of slain teen hopes reward will bring killer to justice

Two weeks after the body of 16-year-old Tioni Theus was discovered near the Manchester off-ramp of the 110 Freeway, her killer remains on the loose, and her family is still working to get justice. Since Theus’ death, $250,000 in reward money was offered to anyone who could help find the suspect in the recent murder […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

3 sentenced to prison in murder of woman, wounding of sister

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced to prison in the murder of an eastern Pennsylvania mother more than a year and a half ago. The defendants, now 18 and 19, were all juveniles at the time of the June 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Rosemarie Mistler on the west side of Scranton, The […]
SCRANTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy