Family Of Slain Peter Spencer Demands Federal Intervention In The Case

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Santish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County family wants help from the FBI in getting justice for their loved one.

Peter Spencer was shot and killed near Carls Road in Rockland Township last month. His family is demanding more be done to find out who killed him.

Family members said they’ve been left in the dark throughout this investigation and have not gotten any answers or updates from the police.

They say Spencer was shot nine times and four people were detained the night of his death. But the family said no arrests have been made.

They say drugs, alcohol and firearms were found at the scene where the shooting happened.

The family’s attorney, Paul Jubas, said Spencer was dropped off by his fiance at a campsite in Venango County, where he went to enjoy the outdoors with a friend. Others involved in the case have not been identified, the attorney said.

Family members are now demanding the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI get involved. They would also like the Venango County Medical Examiner’s Office to hand over its report to a private examiner, Dr. Cyril Wecht.

They’re calling the fact that they’ve gotten no answers extremely concerning, and they said they can no longer sit back and do nothing.

“We’re extremely surprised no one was charged and disappointed that law enforcement and the district attorney’s office have not made any comments to the family as to what is really happening in this investigation,” Jubas said.