ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Lion Cubs At Pittsburgh Zoo Enjoy First Big Snowfall

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3YVL_0dqOPZQq00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo’s lion cubs got to play in the deep snow for the first time.

The zoo shared a video of its cubs having fun after a snowstorm hit western Pennsylvania and dumped several inches onto Pittsburgh.

The lions aren’t the only zoo residents that enjoy the snow. Earlier this week, the red pandas got to enjoy the snow day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nzYd_0dqOPZQq00

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

Penguins On Parade is also held every winter weekend from Dec. 4 and Feb. 27, weather permitting. When the temperatures are below 45 degrees, the zookeepers at PPG Aquarium allow the penguins to waddle around outside for about a half an hour.

For more information on how you can watch Penguins On Parade, visit the zoo’s website here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Kicks Off Run Of Frigid Cold Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chill has returned. Four of the next five days will see lows in single-digit morning temperatures. Wind chills are near 0° today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The surface air temperature will be colder tomorrow morning. I have Thursday morning lows tomorrow falling to 3°. Morning lows this morning will fall to around 9 degrees. While we will get a brief break from the chill on Friday, our coldest wind chill morning over the next week will likely occur on Saturday morning. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Winter Weather: 1-4″ Of Snow Expected To Fall Throughout Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback. More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania. If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region. Here is a list of a few. ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Abiding Missions South Hilltop 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 28 Below Winter Warming Center Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest All are welcome Visit their Facebook page here. Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers Homewood Healthy Active Living Center 7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208 412-244-4190 South Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
CBS Pittsburgh

Cold Temperatures Prove Perfect For Ligonier Ice Fest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LIGONIER (KDKA) – This weekend’s chilling temperatures may have kept many inside but for the Ligonier Ice Fest, it was perfect. On Saturday there were more than 60 ice sculptures were on hand for the first day. The sculptures came in all different designs such as chickens, wolves, hearts, and even an interactive guitar. Now, for those who thought it was too cold outside, there were indoor activities at the festival as well. “Most importantly, we have indoor sidewalk sales from our merchants, great food from all of our restaurants, there’s just a lot to do in Ligonier,” said Cindy Purnell, the festival chairperson. She says with the way the weather is looking, the sculptures will be on display for as long as weather permits.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow showers will slowly start to wind down over the next couple of hours, leaving general totals of 2 to 4 inches across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh has picked up an official total of 2.4 inches of snow, as of 5 p.m. Skies will clear a bit overnight behind this clipper system, and temperatures will drop to cold levels near the lower teens and single digits by Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will start off dry, but another system will bring more snow showers starting after 2 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across western Pennsylvania by Tuesday morning, with a few higher totals of up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. WATCH: Shelley Bortz reports Another blast of arctic air invades Wednesday with lows in the lower single digits and near-zero to end the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Study Finds Pennsylvanians Love Their Peach Pie

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians from Pittsburgh to Punxatawney love their pie. A recent study from Delighted Cooking found that residents here in the Keystone State love their peach pie. The study looked at Google Trends from states across the U.S. between January 2021 and January 2022 and found that Pennsylvania and Ohio were big on peach pie. Meanwhile, our mountaineer friends in West Virginia were big fans of pumpkin pie. With January 22 being recognized as National Pie Day and 90% of Americans agreeing on a simple pleasure in life is a nice slice of pie, what better way to celebrate than to head to Giant Eagle and grab a peach pie? You can check out the full study and findings at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Pandas#The Zoo#Lion Cubs At#Kdka Tv News Staff#The Pittsburgh Zoo
CBS Pittsburgh

Staying Prepared: With Frigid Temperatures And More Snow On The Way, Stores Stocked Up

By: Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stores are stocking back up with winter supplies ahead of what could be several more inches of snow falling overnight. Rolliers in Mt. Lebanon is completely stocked and ready to go, complete with shovels, salt, ice scrapers, and all the essentials one would need for an impending snowfall. People have been in and out all afternoon, getting what they need ahead of even more snow. The biggest sellers have been gloves, jackets, and even heaters. With frigid cold temperatures across the area, the owner said that’s the reason for the uptick in sales of heaters. While some stores did see their snow stockpile wiped out earlier this week, many are stocked back up after several shipments so many have what they need for the rest of the winter. “We got another 300 snow shovels in and we have another truckload of chemical that came in to support our customer base,” said Doug Satterfield, the manager. “So we’re ready for the next of winter’s worst.” Satterfield says it never hurts to be prepared to make sure to grab a bag of salt while it lasts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood Revamps The Old Mill For Park’s 125th Anniversary

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is getting ready for the season with some ride updates to celebrate the park’s 125th anniversary. The Old Mill is getting a new look. It’s inspired by a collection of the ride’s past architectural designs and themes. It’s just one of the new elements coming to the park this year. Others include the return of the Classic Kangaroo.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy