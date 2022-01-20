Lion Cubs At Pittsburgh Zoo Enjoy First Big Snowfall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo’s lion cubs got to play in the deep snow for the first time.

The zoo shared a video of its cubs having fun after a snowstorm hit western Pennsylvania and dumped several inches onto Pittsburgh.

The lions aren’t the only zoo residents that enjoy the snow. Earlier this week, the red pandas got to enjoy the snow day.

Penguins On Parade is also held every winter weekend from Dec. 4 and Feb. 27, weather permitting. When the temperatures are below 45 degrees, the zookeepers at PPG Aquarium allow the penguins to waddle around outside for about a half an hour.

For more information on how you can watch Penguins On Parade, visit the zoo’s website here .