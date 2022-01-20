ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penn Mathilda Apartments Residents Say Heat Is Broken

By Amy Wadas
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some people who live in Penn Mathilda Apartments in Bloomfield say they’re cold. They say the heat has been working off and on for a while and they’re worried with frigid temperatures approaching.

Action Housing owns the apartment building. They provide affordable housing to people throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. They say around 40 people live in the building, which houses a lot of veterans. One of those veterans says he’s struggling to stay warm.

“The heat doesn’t work, period. It says zero on it,” he says.

He is fed up. He’s lived in Penn Mathilda apartments for about three years and says he’s tired of being cold. He wanted to remain anonymous.

“Heat some days it’s cold and the summertime it’s hot,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYc7W_0dqOPF1Y00

(Photo: KDKA)

He said he’s been resorting to another method to keep warm.

“I turn the oven on. Open the oven door and turn the oven on. Electric oven,” he said.

He’s not the only one complaining about the lack of heat.

A woman’s 65-year-old mom is too.

“Right now her heat is off,” she said.

She didn’t want to reveal her identity either, but she shared with KDKA how her mom has been getting by.

“They have been giving them heaters for their apartment because this is an ongoing situation. It’s been going on for quite some time,” she said. “With the temperature dropping to 3 degrees on Friday, I’m not sure what’s going to happen to a lot of those who are in the cold.”

Action Housing says there have been some heating issues in the building over time and recently received some complaints from residents. They say they passed out space heaters to keep residents warm in the interim and sent their heating and air conditioning contractor back to the apartment building Wednesday to see what’s going on.

“I don’t know why it’s not working. But people are complaining about it. It doesn’t make no sense being this damn cold up here,” the Army veteran said.

Action Housing said the building is close to six years old. They say they’ll do what they can to fix the units that aren’t working, and if that doesn’t solve the problem, they will replace them entirely.

Senior Property Manager Michael Demes said if residents continue to have heating issues, the first step is to call Penn Mathilda’s maintenance line at 412-829-3910. If they don’t get the help they need, he said to call him at 412-829-3910 and type extension 221.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Snow-Covered Roads and Sidewalks Still An Issue In Some Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Since last week’s snowstorm, there are still streets across the city of Pittsburgh that haven’t been plowed or salted. Bloomfield residents are worried, with the temperatures dropping into single digits, that the untouched streets and sidewalks will turn into sheets of ice. “All this is going to turn into ice. My main concern is ice,” said Michael Fazio. Fazio lives in Bloomfield, just a few blocks from Liberty Avenue. He said once the snow starts falling, the side streets stay covered. Furthermore, when the temperatures drop, the snow-covered streets usually turn to ice. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “Once it turns to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather Prompts Opening Of Warming Centers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania. If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region. Here is a list of a few. ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Abiding Missions South Hilltop 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 28 Below Winter Warming Center Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest All are welcome Visit their Facebook page here. Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers Homewood Healthy Active Living Center 7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208 412-244-4190 South Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Homestead Woman Hand-Delivers Cards To Every Zone 6 Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are thanking a Homestead woman who hand-delivered cards to all the officers in Zone 6. Nell Carter surprised officers when she came to the West End station with 85 cards, one for each of them. Police said she explained that after four officers in D.C. had taken their own lives, she wanted to let the officers know she prays for them and thinks their work is important. She took a cab to get to the station, but police said they made sure to give her a ride back home. “Pittsburgh Police thank Ms. Carter for the kind and thoughtful gesture,” police wrote on Facebook.
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Planning Commission Delays Vote On East Liberty Development Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A future development project in East Liberty is being paused. The City Planning Commission had to delay their vote on the project, according to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The delay came because several community members and artists raised concerns about the Kelly Strayhorn Theater. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Part of the new development would go over the theater’s lobby. Leaders say their questions about the venue’s lease and the project haven’t been answered, so they can’t support the plans yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Helping 30 Families Who Lost Apartments In Penn Hills Fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – People in the Penn Hills community and beyond are generously helping 30 families who lost their homes when the Rodi Arms Apartments caught fire on Saturday morning. The 66 tenants got out with just the clothes on their backs. Some weren’t even wearing shoes. “I’m thankful for my life, I’m thankful for everybody else’s life,” Edna Graham said. Graham is feeling blessed Monday. She said her emotional support dog named Diva woke her up and alerted her when the apartment building was on fire. “I have a really high bed and she cannot jump on my bed and she...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews Back Out During Rush Hour Snowfall

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz and Jennifer Borrasso PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been more than a week since the last snowstorm and Westmont Avenue in Carrick is still covered. People there are worried that more snow will cause it to become even more treacherous. “It’s never done. I be sliding, I be slipping, it’s just a mess,” said Aliya Brandt. She said you can’t even stop at the stop signs on the street, you just slide right through them. The forecast calls for more snow Monday night and that scares her. (Photo: KDKA) “Yeah, that worries me a little bit because I know I’m not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flames And Smoke Billow From Train Traveling Through Beaver County

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to put out flames pouring from a train car traveling through Beaver County on Monday. Nobody was hurt, but the incident did turn some heads, especially for Sean Hudak from New Galilee. He told KDKA he was unloading a barge in Monaca around noon Monday when he saw the Norfolk Southern train blazing down the tracks. He caught the whole thing on camera, where you can see flames shooting from a train car, leaving a trail of thick black smoke. (Source: Baden Volunteer Fire Department – Station 47/Facebook) “I was in complete shock. I was looking at it...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rochester Manor And Villa Dealing With Heating Issues Amid Cold Temperatures

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROCHESTER (KDKA) — In Rochester, people in the Rochester Manor and Villa complained to KDKA that the building has been without heat since Friday. The facility’s regional operations director says they’re dealing with boiler issues and are taking steps to fix the problems. They say residents are being checked by medical staff to ensure everyone is safe and healthy. Temporary heating equipment is reportedly being brought in, among other measures.
ROCHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Air Conditioning#Kdka#Action Housing
CBS Pittsburgh

Part II: Billions Of Dollars Of Unemployment Aid Stolen From State Likely Won’t Be Recovered

Editor’s Note: This is Part II of Andy Sheehan’s investigation into billions of dollars of unemployment fraud in the state of Pennsylvania. PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Security experts say the money is gone and never coming back. Click here for Part I of Andy Sheehan’s report. “That money — 70 percent of it — went overseas to transnational criminal groups that have used that money for nefarious purposes to harm our democracy, to harm our children and to purchase illicit drugs that have been sold in this country,” said Haywood Talcove, the CEO of government business for the security firm LexisNexis. After low-balling their losses,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

University Of Pittsburgh Warns Of Email Phishing Scam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt is warning of an ongoing email phishing scam. The University’s Information Technology Department says emails are being sent to students, faculty, and staff that appear to be coming from the IT help desk. (Photo Credit: Pitt Information Technology) The subject line of the email may say something like “You have an unread message from the University.” The email has a link that takes you to a webpage that looks like Pitt’s Passport login page to try and get your username and password.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Footprints In Snow Outside Of Westinghouse Academy Lead Police To Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School police officers found a gun outside of Westinghouse Academy Monday morning by following footprints left in the snow, officials said. The footprints lead police behind a home on North Murtland Avenue, a school spokesperson said. The gun was in an alleyway. A student was seen in that area before they went inside the school, the school spokesperson said. However, that student was never seen in possession of the gun. (Photo Credit: Aaron Sledge/KDKA) Pittsburgh police officers were also called out for the investigation. No one has been arrested or detained at this point. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Pittsburgh

Early Morning Fire Destroys Home in Fayette County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A home in Fayette County has been destroyed following an early morning fire. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in German Township along Old Route 21 near Bobbish Farm Road. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Firefighters say two people lived inside the home. One of the people was inside the home at the time the fire started, and they were able to safely escape. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Applications Open For LIHEAP With Increased Benefits

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Applications are open for the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The federally funded program has been extended and is open from Oct. 18 to May 6. “LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their home safe through the winter. I encourage anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP today,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg School Board Hires Interim Superintendent For Permanent Role

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s now a permanent leader of the Wilkinsburg School District. The school board has hired Dr. Joe Maluchnik. (Courtesy: Wilkinsburg School District) He has served as Interim Superintendent since last May. According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that’s when the former Superintendent Linda Iverson left the district. Dr. Maluchnik’s contract is for the next 4.5 years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Liquor Control Board Hosting Rare Whiskey Auction

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Liquor Control Board is giving people the opportunity to buy more than 1,200 bottles of rare whiskey. There will be a limited-release lottery. They’re featuring five types of rare whiskeys, including some bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old, which is worth nearly $400. Those interested must opt in by 5 p.m. Friday to take part. Visit this link for more information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Rep Introduces Legislation To Update State Crimes Code Involving Malicious Use Of Apple AirTags

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is introducing new legislation aimed at keeping Apple AirTags from being used maliciously. Representative John Galloway, a Democrat serving Bucks County, is proposing for the Pennsylvania crimes code to be updated to prohibit the tracking of locations or belongings of others without their consent. Apple AirTags were first released last year and are designed to keep track of personal items, but the product has come under criticism after being used to track individuals by placing them on vehicles and inside purses or coat pockets. The legislation is expected to be formally introduced in the House soon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats Seek Ed Gainey’s Replacement In State House

By KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local Democrats are looking for the candidate who will finish out Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s term in the State House. The Allegheny County Democratic Committee has planned a nomination meeting for Feb. 5. That nominee will be the favorite to complete Gainey’s term, representing Pittsburgh’s East End and Wilkinsburg. Gainey was sworn in this month as Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor and 61st overall. Candidates who want to apply need to submit their letters of intent and filing fees by Feb. 1. Interested parties should include their name, address, phone number and email address. Anyone with questions about the process can call (412) 481-5646.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Zoning Board Ruling Advances Plans For Downtown Pittsburgh Target Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target is a step closer to opening a store in downtown Pittsburgh. The city’s zoning board gave the OK for Target signs on existing canopies on Smithfield Street and Fifth Avenue as well as other signs that’ll direct drivers to the garage. It wasn’t all good news for Target: the board denied a request for a 69-square-foot sign that was supposed to be suspended over the Fifth Avenue entrance to the Cherry Way tunnel. Work is continuing to get part of the old Kaufmann’s ready as a smaller format Target store. (Photo: Pittsburgh Planning Commission) Macy’s took over the building when it acquired Kaufmann’s department store in 2005. It was then announced in 2015 that Macy’s would close, and the iconic retail space has since been long empty. The Target is expected to open later this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snowfall Could Make For Challenging Evening Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy