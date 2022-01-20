ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 6 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints Taco Heidinga as Global Business Development Director

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company’s program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization’s online learning platform Institute, the company stated.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Mortgage
southwestorlandobulletin.com

January 2022 Southwest Orlando Home & Real Estate

Consider all the factors in choosing to refinance your mortgage while interest rates are still low. Experts say that with mortgage rates beginning to rise, refinancing your home now might be your last best chance to lower your monthly mortgage payment, as rates remain near all-time lows. Those who refinanced...
ORLANDO, FL
darienite.com

Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: January 13 to 20

Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 13 to 20, 2022:. 5 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 0 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 31 Maple Street, Darien | $1,100,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 210 Tokeneke Road, Darien | $875,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 337...
DARIEN, CT
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for Sunday, January 16, 2022

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
SUSANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When participating in a real estate transaction, sometimes guarantee by word of mouth isn’t enough. A verbal agreement needs to be solidified by a contractual agreement. That’s the focus of this week’s Real Estate Matter... A verbal agreement or a firm handshake isn’t...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Wichita Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 31, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Ferrous metals

- Total waste generated 2018: 19.2 million tons (+86.4% change since 1960) - Total sent to landfill: 10.5 million tons (54.8% of total waste generated, +2.7% change since 1960) - Total recycled: 6.4 million tons (33.1% of total waste generated, +12,620.0% change since 1960) - Total combusted: 2.3 million tons (12.0% of total waste generated,...
ENVIRONMENT
Wichita Business Journal

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita, KS
641
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita

Comments / 0

Community Policy