Economy

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Atlanta Business Chronicle
 6 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics'...

verticalmag.com

Enstrom Helicopter filing bankruptcy

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 42 seconds. Enstrom Helicopter Corporation regrets to announce that after 64 years of near continuous operations, Enstrom will be closing its doors on January 21, 2022. Due to several financial difficulties, Enstrom’s owners have directed the company to declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The closure...
Cincinnati Business Courier

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
point2homes.com

What Is a Lien on a House?

Liens often have negative connotations for homeowners. Yet if you’re reading this article, you may be surprised to find out that you already have a lien on your home and that liens are not always as bad as they sound. Here’s what you need to know. Understanding How...
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
Economy
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers Can Now Start Filing For 2021 Income Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18. The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...
SmartAsset

Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work

Even if your wedding was all about eternal love, companionship and mason jars wrapped in twine, don’t fool yourself: at the end of the day, your marriage is essentially a tax arrangement in the eyes of the state. When two … Continue reading → The post Marriage Penalty vs. Marriage Bonus: How Taxes Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
My Daily Record.com

Liens and judgments for week ending Jan. 14

The following liens and judgments were filed in the offices of Harnett County Clerk of Court Renee Whittenton for the week ending Jan. 14. They do not include lawyer’s fees or interest. Discover Bank vs. Machell Devaughn, plaintiff to recover $6,706.95. Chris L. Johnson vs. Danny McGill, plaintiff to...
Atlanta Business Chronicle

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

