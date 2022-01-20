Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18. The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO