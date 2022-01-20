ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 6 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints Taco Heidinga as Global Business Development Director

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company's program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization's online learning platform Institute, the company stated.
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Real Estate Deals Continue to Increase in January

Manhattan's luxury real estate market is picking up pace again. There were 27 contracts signed for houses asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the last week ending Sunday, two more than the previous week, according to Monday's weekly Olshan Report. The deals consisted of 16 condos, 10 co-ops and one townhouse, with a total sales volume of $217.38 million.
REAL ESTATE
southwestorlandobulletin.com

January 2022 Southwest Orlando Home & Real Estate

Consider all the factors in choosing to refinance your mortgage while interest rates are still low. Experts say that with mortgage rates beginning to rise, refinancing your home now might be your last best chance to lower your monthly mortgage payment, as rates remain near all-time lows. Those who refinanced...
ORLANDO, FL
Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: January 13 to 20

Here's Realtor Deirdre McGovern's report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 13 to 20, 2022:. 5 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 0 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 31 Maple Street, Darien | $1,100,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 210 Tokeneke Road, Darien | $875,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 337...
DARIEN, CT
2022 RE/MAX National Ad Campaign Celebrates Significance of Home, Champions Real Estate Agents Who Lead the Way There

Home has always been important, but since the onset of the pandemic, many people's emotional attachment to their home has increased. For a lot of people, home the past few years has become a workplace, a school, a restaurant and a gathering place—the hub of their entire lives. Today, RE/MAX launched a new national advertising campaign, "The Right Agent Can Lead the Way," inspired by the emotions surrounding home and the role a RE/MAX agent plays in navigating them.
REAL ESTATE
Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -When participating in a real estate transaction, sometimes guarantee by word of mouth isn't enough. A verbal agreement needs to be solidified by a contractual agreement. That's the focus of this week's Real Estate Matter... A verbal agreement or a firm handshake isn't...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (1)
INCOME TAX
Court Ordered Auction: N.O. French Quarter Properties Multi-Purpose Units/Residential

Court Ordered Auction: New Orleans French Quarter Properties Multi-Purpose/Retail and Family Units Properties will be offered separately. Rights are reserved to sell as a lot. Masonry commercial and residential building with elevators at the corner of Royal and Dumaine Streets (900-902), together with condominium units, a rear residential apartment (906 E), and a 2 story former carriage house including exclusive rights to a large courtyard (910-912 C) and alley totaling approximately 4,450 SF. VCC-1 Vieux Carre` Commercial District Zoning. Part of the Miltonberger Condominiums and the Princess of Monaco Condominiums. 20-30 minutes from Airport. BID DEADLINE: February 15, 2022 by 4:00pm CT AUCTION DATE: February 22, 2022 at 9:30am CT Location of Auction: 400 Poydras St., Ste 1812, NOLA 70130.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

