Real estate Leads - January 14, 2022

Austin Business Journal
 6 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

www.bizjournals.com

rismedia.com

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints Taco Heidinga as Global Business Development Director

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company’s program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization’s online learning platform Institute, the company stated.
Austin Business Journal

Local neighborhood ranks among best-selling in US

According to Santa Rita Ranch developer Ed Horne, one of the reasons demand is so high in the community is the wide range of price points, from the $300,000 range up to $1.5 million. Get the details on this and other fast-growing neighborhoods in Central Texas. Also included: ABJ's latest rank of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the region.
Austin Business Journal

StoryBuilt turns to huge joint ventures to fund expansion

Just one month after announcing a $1 billion joint venture to fund ongoing and future projects across the country, StoryBuilt announced another $44 million partnership to help fund a mixed-use community in East Austin. These announcements provide a peek into how the longstanding Austin-based developer is rapidly expanding its business model.
darienite.com

Darien and Rowayton Real Estate Report: January 13 to 20

Here’s Realtor Deirdre McGovern’s report on Darien and Rowayton real estate from Jan. 13 to 20, 2022:. 5 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 0 NEW-TO-MARKET LISTING(S) 31 Maple Street, Darien | $1,100,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 210 Tokeneke Road, Darien | $875,000 | SUNDAY, 12pm – 2pm. 337...
Austin Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
rismedia.com

2022 RE/MAX National Ad Campaign Celebrates Significance of Home, Champions Real Estate Agents Who Lead the Way There

Home has always been important, but since the onset of the pandemic, many people’s emotional attachment to their home has increased. For a lot of people, home the past few years has become a workplace, a school, a restaurant and a gathering place—the hub of their entire lives. Today, RE/MAX launched a new national advertising campaign, “The Right Agent Can Lead the Way,” inspired by the emotions surrounding home and the role a RE/MAX agent plays in navigating them.
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for Sunday, January 16, 2022

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

A new report is revealing some jarring statistics about Maine youth and vaping. Shawn Cunningham has more on this week's Intervention Aroostook. As Seen on Rise & Shine: 1.10.2022 ACAP CEO Jason Parent Has An AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham. Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST. On this...
Austin Business Journal

Real Estate Roundup: Alabama firm buys suburban land for rentals; Austin firm scoops up prime downtown site

Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development recently bought 30 acres in Pflugerville with plans for a unique 463-unit community that will combine both single-family and multifamily rentals. Meanwhile, Austin-based Wilson Capital has purchased the downtown Avenue Lofts and alluded to plans for more dense housing . Get the details on those deals and many more in this roundup.
Austin Business Journal

Canadian investor expands Central Texas portfolio with $33M in equity for Larkspur apartments

Trez Capital, which claims to be Canada's largest non-bank commercial mortgage lender, is bullish on the Austin area. The company has invested in multiple projects — its latest deal was tens of millions of dollars in equity funding for a roughly 500-unit apartment community just north of Leander. Click through to read more about the firm's history and strategic vision in Central Texas.
Austin Business Journal

