Agudah: We were all shocked by the terrible news that greeted us after havdala this past week. Another brazen antisemitic threat to Jewish lives, this time at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, TX! And so soon after the murders in Pittsburgh, Poway, Monsey and Jersey City. Boruch Hashem, no one was killed or injured, but no doubt the community there was left with deep emotional scars.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO