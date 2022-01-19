ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden just threw out his bipartisan playbook. Will blaming Republicans help him reset his presidency?

By Susan Page, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

When President Joe Biden stepped to the podium Wednesday afternoon , the setting was a reminder of the biggest failure of his tenure and the reason for his current predicament: The number of reporters in the East Room was limited, courtesy of COVID-19, and everyone except the president wore masks.

Not that he needed a visual cue. The first question from a reporter touched on the course of the pandemic and the state of his presidency. Neither is in the condition that he had hoped when he was inaugurated one year ago, promising competence and compassion, a return to normalcy after four years of the turbulence that is Donald Trump.

"It's been a year of challenges, but it's also been a year of enormous progress," Biden said, citing the number of Americans vaccinated and jobs created. "Still, with all the progress, I know there's a lot of frustration and fatigue in this country."

Optimism for 2022: Americans saw 2021 as 'chaos' and a 'train wreck' but are hopeful for a new year

Through a sometimes combative news conference that stretched for nearly two hours, the president defended his record and sought to project optimism about the future even while acknowledging that many Americans are in a funk. At one point, he recalled his mother's advice about life. At another, he read a quote from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, questioning the GOP's agenda.

As he begins his second year in office, Biden seems embattled in every direction, his foes emboldened and his approval ratings on a slide.

He overpromised and underdelivered on the pandemic, declaring "independence from the virus" six months ago only to have the delta and omicron variants sweep the country and the world. He brags about the creation of 6 million jobs, only to find Americans more worried about inflation, which is at its highest level in four decades . He ordered an abrupt and messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending the nation's longest war, but Russian troops threaten an invasion of Ukraine in a revival of the challenges of the Cold War.

And in Washington, his sweeping Build Back Better bill is stalled. The voting rights legislation he has passionately advocated was poised to hit a wall in a Senate debate that began as he spoke at the White House. Both measures are blocked not only by solid opposition among Republicans but also by fractures within his own Democratic Party.

What's a president to do?

Blame Republicans, for one.

"I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure the most important thing was that President Biden didn't get anything done," he said when asked about missteps by his administration. "Think about this: What are Republicans for?" One "change in tactic" will be to challenge Republicans on what they stand for and make more efforts to explain to Americans what Democrats support, he said.

Bob Dole's abiding legacy: A belief in hard work, an aversion to big talk and Kansas roots he never lost

That was an implicit acknowledgment that his pledge during the campaign and his early days in office that some sort of bipartisanship could prevail, even in a sharply divided capital, was outdated, even naïve.

He predicted a crisis with Moscow. "My guess is he will move in," he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to invade Ukraine. That "will hurt him badly," Biden warned. His comment that "a minor incursion" would spark a debate over exactly how to respond immediately caused consternation in Kyiv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfq3d_0dqOMJA900
President Joe Biden suggests he's prepared to break up his social spending legislation. Susan Walsh/AP

Biden's troubles aren't unique, or even usual. Every modern White House has had ups and downs, including times when presidential mea culpas were demanded and delivered. Jimmy Carter fired five Cabinet members. Ronald Reagan apologized for Iran-contra. Bill Clinton overhauled his agenda to "triangulate" with a rising Republican majority on Capitol Hill. George W. Bush ruefully acknowledged that he got "a thumping" from voters in his first midterm election. Barack Obama described his setbacks as "a shellacking."

Biden's worst case scenario: Afghanistan terror attack

What worries some Biden allies is that not every presidential attempt at a reset has worked – to rescue legislation, to protect his party in the midterms, to boost a bid for a second term. Democrats are braced for a brutal election in November, one in which Republicans are all but guaranteed to win control of the House.

Biden outlined some efforts for a course correction at his news conference, steps that in some cases reflected advice he's been getting from others.

Less could be more

For the first time, Biden said he was prepared to dismantle the $2 trillion bill that contains the heart of his domestic agenda, stuck in the Senate largely because of the opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin , D-W.Va. Biden said he was prepared to come back later to fight for a proposed child tax credit and provisions to help community colleges.

"It's clear to me that we're going to have to probably break it up," the president said. A measure with $500 billion in energy and environmental provisions might pass on its own, he said, along with separate legislation to fund prekindergarten programs. Those are among the provisions most likely to resonate with middle-class voters.

"It's time for him to pivot," said Matt Bennett, a veteran of the Clinton White House and co-founder of a centrist Democratic group called Third Way. "He needs to return to the Joe Biden of 2020, Joe from Scranton, who understands, deep in his bones, the lived experience of working-class Americans and who places himself squarely in the mainstream of political ideology."

Biden disputed a reporter who asked why he was trying to pull the party to the left. "I'm not Bernie Sanders," he retorted. "I'm not a socialist. I'm a mainstream Democrat."

That said, a move to the center at the cost of liberal priorities would dismay some Democrats, many of them vocal. Including the senator from Vermont.

It's COVID-19, first

Biden's intensified focus on COVID-19 reflects the reality that it's hard for anything else to succeed if the pandemic isn't under control. In recent days, the White House has announced initiatives to provide 1 billion free rapid-test kits and 400 million high-quality masks to American households.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., serving his second term in the Senate seat Biden once held, blames the pandemic for demoralizing voters – "Americans are tired of this pandemic, pure and simple" – and for making it harder for Biden to connect with them. "As vice president, as senator, nobody enjoyed working a diner, a union hall, a community center, a town hall like Joe Biden," Coons , who is close to Biden, said in an interview . "The most important thing that can happen in the next few months is that COVID recedes dramatically and quickly and the president is able to engage with the American people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dFOi_0dqOMJA900
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Susan Walsh, AP

There's some hope on the horizon. Omicron seems to be in retreat, and the number of new cases has begun to plummet in some places. But it's possible a new variant could emerge, and the debates continue over when to wear masks and to open workplaces – as well as the question of when Americans will feel that things have gotten back to normal.

Find the bully pulpit

Biden famously excels at empathy; even some allies said he needs to show more steel. "Americans want to see a president in command," said David Axelrod, a senior strategist for Obama.

The marathon news conference was part of doing that, just his second solo news conference at the White House of his presidency. He took questions from reporters for Fox News and Newsmax, known for their critical coverage of him.

So was his promise to make more public appearances. "I'm going to be out on the road a lot, making the case around the country," including with Democratic candidates in the midterms, "of what we did do and what we want to do," he said.

Biden's next big event follows in six weeks, at the State of the Union address , set for March 1. That speech will be in prime time, the audience more partisan, the challenges likely the same.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden just threw out his bipartisan playbook. Will blaming Republicans help him reset his presidency?

Comments / 7

Rob Spaulding
6d ago

Stop blaming others for your shortcomings as president. Be the bigger man and take responsibility for your actions, not many presidents get as lucky to have executive, Senate, and House branches majority with their party. The Democrats have shown they just aren't that good at running things. Highest inflation in 40 years, higher taxes, food cost, rent, gas, everything up at least 30% in the last year, and then you throw the mess that is border control, Afghanistan withdrawal, voting rights, and covid still raging in the mix, let's be honest, the results haven't been impressive under Democrat leadership.

Reply
11
HELLO T NADA
6d ago

for anyone who what what did you honestly see? I saw a clueless old man rambling on saying he overachieved. just WOW🤡

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Americans#Gop#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mediaite.com

Biden Gets His Best Polling News of 2022 From … Fox News?

President Joe Biden woke up, Sunday morning, to his best polling news in quite some time. And it came from a rather unlikely source: Fox News. The network’s new survey, out Sunday, gave the president a 47 percent job approval rating. According to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of all presidential approval polls, that number is several points higher than any other survey released in the past month, and more than five points higher than Biden’s current average of 41.9 percent. Forty-seven percent matches the number Biden received in the most recent Fox News poll, released last month.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Media lectures Democrats when they vote against Biden, praises Republicans when they vote against Trump

In past years, news anchors, reporters, commentators, and late-night hosts have unabashedly gushed over Republican senators who’ve broken ranks with their party, hailing them as "mavericks" and "heroes" for casting politics aside and voting with their "conscience." However, when Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., buck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

367K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy