AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill that would mandate newborn screenings for a common virus is making its way through the Maine Legislature. If passed, every baby born in the state would be tested for cytomegalovirus, or CMV, after two failed hearing tests. While most adults infected with CMV show little or no symptoms, some babies exposed in the womb can suffer from hearing loss and developmental delays. The bill would also require education about CMV to be available to all pregnant mothers and women of childbearing age.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO